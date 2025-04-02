Initiative started to hire more public lands workers in the valley

MetRec supportive but…

By Mark Reaman

A community effort to fund four more seasonal people to help maintain and monitor the Forest Service lands around Crested Butte and Gunnison this summer received initial support at the March 26 Gunnison County Metropolitan Recreation (MetRec) District meeting. While not able to officially vote on whether to allocate funds for the initiative, the board expressed general support for the idea of hiring four additional summer employees under the auspices of the Crested Butte Conservation Corps (CBCC) as long as other entities participated as well.

Recreation staff officer for the Gunnison National Forest Matt Quinn approached the MetRec board along with Crested Butte Mountain Bike Association and CBCC executive director Dave Ochs to pitch the idea of allocating funds to get more “boots on the ground” on nearby public lands.

“There have been some obvious unsettled changes with the federal government, and the Forest Service is no exception,” Quinn said. “We work with a lot of partners in the area and this could be a way to help with our loss of personnel.”

Quinn said the idea is to raise $60,000 to fund four more people to monitor the nearby backcountry. Some of those hired could be Forest Service employees fired in the recent federal government trimming of personnel overseen by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“We stand in solidarity with our federal partners,” said Ochs. “Public lands are incredibly important to us. We see an opportunity with MetRec’s help to get more boots on the ground. Nothing is more important on our public lands.”

The CBCC has budgeted to increase its presence this summer with an additional two people, for a total of eight, to be present in the area around Crested Butte. The crews will help monitor campsites, share information with the general public using the backcountry, improve trails and generally maintain order in the local backcountry. Ochs indicated that having more people with experience contribute to the effort is good for everyone.

“Gunnison Trails also wants to support Matt and the Gunnison Ranger District,” said Gunnison Trails executive director Tim Kugler.

“This funding request would just maintain the service that’s been in place. It’s not funding for a sexy new trail project or anything, but it is dealing with the impacts we all know are coming.” Kugler said.

MetRec board member Keith Bauer asked how many full-time seasonal employees would be needed to keep the status quo. Quinn said four to six people “are needed to keep the lights on.” He said that without the personnel, some closures throughout the Gunnison Ranger District might have to be implemented.

“The priority is to keep public access open,” Quinn said. “The immediate impacts would likely be accepting lower standards on the trails and in the campsites.”

Ochs informed the board that the White River Ranger District that oversees the trailhead for West Maroon Pass in Schofield Park recently informed him they too were experiencing major cutbacks and could not contribute to maintaining that trailhead.

The CBCC helped with managing some parking and cleaning the bathroom in that location. “It is an incredibly sensitive area,” Ochs said. “We are doing the work to maintain it thanks to a grant from MetRec. The fact is that is one example of how so many people benefit from our backyard.”

MetRec chairperson Cassia Cadenhead likened the situation to the COVID period. “It is similar in that it was unexpected, and we all rallied to do things to come together given the impacts that came with more people using the backcountry during that time. I see it as an unexpected crisis situation,” she said.

Bauer asked if Gunnison County and the local municipalities were chipping in as well.

Ochs said given the timing, his thought was to ask MetRec for $45,000 and $15,000 from the county’s STOR (Sustainable Tourism and Outdoor Recreation) committee. The four employees would work for 14 weeks starting Memorial Day weekend. CBMBA would cover the payroll and administration, and would work with Quinn on allocation of duties.

“We have a chance to help make it right,” said Cadenhead.

MetRec board member Earl Marshall said he and his family use local public lands as much as anyone but wanted to be cautious spending MetRec funds.

“We certainly will face a sustainability problem. We will certainly face a tourism problem. And we will certainly face an outdoor recreation problem,” he said. “My support is unwavering for the Forest Service. At the same time, I believe that MetRec needs to focus its efforts on our ongoing missions and focus on our long-term goals. My first question is why is this ask not going to STOR first? From there STOR could go to its partners, including MetRec. Where are the towns? Where is TAPP? My preference is for STOR to be the lead and we could support it. Do I want to support this? Absolutely. Do I want to see other community partners engaged? Absolutely.”

Marshall emphasized he felt STOR should have the first responsibility for the request and made clear that if MetRec contributed, the funds should come from the general fund that covers both the North and the South districts.

“I can’t speak for STOR but they have been a supporter of public lands,” said Ochs who sits on the STOR committee. “The same is true of Crested Butte and Mt. Crested Butte.”

“This feels like a special circumstance,” said MetRec board member Dave Weins. “MetRec seems ready to step up. Would other partners feel the same sense of urgency to help?”

“They haven’t been asked but we would love to see them step up as well,” responded Ochs. “I think they will.”

“I think we need them to step up too,” said Marshall. “Our general fund is stretched.”

MetRec executive director Derrick Nehrenberg said the district’s general fund reserves could handle the request since it had approximately $800,000 in the fund.

“Given the timing of the issue, I think MetRec can step up,” Nehrenberg said.

Quinn said the hope is to hire the four new people in the next few weeks. “The people that have been fired are interested,” he said. “They’ve been jerked around. But they need answers in the next few weeks.”

Ochs again emphasized the urgency of the situation. “We have a real need to do this,” he said. “Protecting public lands is important. CBMBA will do whatever we can for this. This initiative is amazing. It shows what community is all about. Let’s do this. Let’s support our federal partners.”

Marshall too expressed confidence the money would be raised in the community to fulfill the request. “I believe CBMBA should feel confident to hire these individuals. I think the community will come up with the money,” he said. “But I’m a bit prickly with the idea of it landing mostly on MetRec and the district losing its 10-20-year vision. $40,000 between all the members of STOR is peanuts. I don’t want MetRec to carry the entire weight.”

“I agree but feel this is a crisis situation,” countered Cadenhead. “It is a way for MetRec to step in for 2025 and inspire STOR to take it on for the longer haul.”

“This is an opportunity for STOR and for us to support STOR,” said Marshall.

“I share the frustrations, and this puts MetRec in an uncomfortable position,” said Nehrenberg. “I’m not sure there is enough time to turn that ship. It is an opportunity to shine a light on the structural issues that we are looking at.”

“Let’s get it done but we need the support of the community as a whole, particularly STOR,” said Marshall.

Ochs indicated that CBMBA would make it happen no matter what.

Given the timing of the next meeting, the request will be on the agenda for the April 30 MetRec meeting. A special meeting could also be called if the urgency required it.

“While we can’t be official at this meeting, my gut says the money will be there one way or the other to make this work,” concluded Bauer.