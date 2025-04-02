School board appoints new member

Katya Schloesser to fill vacant seat

By Kendra Walker

After interviewing candidates during a special meeting on Monday, the Gunnison Watershed School District board has appointed Katya Schloesser of Gunnison to fill its vacant board seat. The position, previously served by Mandy Roberts who resigned earlier this winter, will be up for re-election in November.

“I am excited and honored to be chosen to serve on the Gunnison School Board,” Schloesser told the Crested Butte News. “I have a background in science and environmental education, and have the utmost respect for our classroom teachers and administrators in this valley. With all of the uncertainty in our current political climate, I believe it’s more important than ever to support public education to uphold and protect our democracy. We’re lucky to have such a great school district in this valley, I look forward to serving on the board to support our students to my best ability.”

Schloesser works for the Center for Education, Engagement and Evaluation (CEEE) at the University of Colorado—Boulder as a curriculum developer and program manager specializing in climate change and resilience education, place-based learning and community-engaged learning.

She is a parent of two children, her oldest beginning kindergarten in Lake School this fall, and she was also a science teacher at Gunnison Middle School. “That experience was invaluable in understanding the pressures and challenges of being a classroom teacher,” she noted of her time at GMS. “I built a lot of great relationships in the schools that I continue to maintain today.”

Schloesser also serves as the secretary of the Gunnison Rotary Club, is the chair of the Gunnison Rotary Scholarship Committee and is helping to establish the Gunnison Valley Environmental Education Council in partnership with the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory.

“I am deeply committed to ensuring all children have access to a high-quality education,” Schloesser told the board. “My passions lie in community-engaged learning, environmental education and supporting youth mental health, as well as serving culturally and linguistically diverse students. My strengths are in building relationships and collaborating across sectors, particularly in connecting higher education, K-12 teachers, and community leaders to solve challenges.

“As a School Board member, I would prioritize listening to and valuing the perspectives of all community members,” she said. “I believe in finding practical, collaborative solutions that honor all points of view. I bring an expertise in engaging youth in civic processes, and could use that skill set to support student engagement with district policy as opportunities arise. My local and statewide relationships and perspective would help inform my decision making; locally with school faculty and staff, the business and service community through the Rotary Club, and statewide through networks of rural educators and curriculum coordinators. These networks would inform my decision making and offer a wide pool of expertise to draw upon.”

The board received seven letters of interest for the open seat and narrowed the candidates down to four for interviews, including Schloesser, Aaron Clarke, Quincy Knight and Jessica Wurtz.

The board noted that all four candidates were strong contenders, but ultimately unanimously voted to appoint Schloesser. They called out her impressive background in education and understanding of teachers, her mindfulness of today’s changing economy and landscape, as well as her focus on the importance of listening to and supporting the community.