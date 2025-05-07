Mountain Words Festival on tap later this month

The Crested Butte Center for the Arts is thrilled to present the sixth-annual Mountain Words Festival. Held over Memorial Day weekend, May 22-25, Mountain Words once again returns with another slate of award winning local, regional and national authors. This year’s festival has something for everyone with over 20 free events, 50 presenters, workshops for all writers, environmental panels and author talks. This year’s festival will also include events at the Gunnison Library branch.

Saturday, May 24 will be a full day of programs for readers beginning with 2024 National Book Award longlist author, Ernest Scheyder in conversation with Land Desk blogger and Gunnison Valley familiar, Jonathan Thompson in discussion on the topic, Where Will the Green Future Come From? Based on Scheyder’s award winning book, The War Below: Lithium, Copper, and the Global Battle to Power Our Lives, these authors will dive deep on extraction and the future of energy.

This year, Mountain Words will focus on wildlife and habitat, beginning with headliner Ben Goldfarb. Known for his book, Eager: The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter, Ben will be in conversation with fellow wildlife author Dan Flores (Coyote America) to discuss his new book, Crossings: How Road Ecology is Shaping the Future of Our Planet. Other wildlife panels include vigorous discussion on the state of wildlife in the west and a talk with author Eli Francovich on his book, The Return of Wolves: An Iconic Predator’s Struggle to Survive in the American West. Francovich will be joined by High Country News reporter Nick Bowlin to explore the lessons of wolf reintroduction in the Northwest and what can be learned by Colorado conservationists and ranchers.

In addition to wildlife, the festival will touch on conversations on public lands and water. Justin Farrell (Billionaire Wilderness) will be in conversation with Wall Street Journal reporter Amy Gamerman about her debut nonfiction book, The Crazies: The Cattleman, the Wind Prospector, and a War Out West.

This year’s festival will introduce food and climate programming based around the books, Blue Plate: A Food Lovers Guide to Climate Chaos by Mark J. Easter and Cool Food by Thomas Kostigen. A prepared dinner of climate friendly food will accompany a talk with the authors and a more in-depth talk will be held the following day.

Outdoor enthusiasts, adventure readers and backcountry geeks will absolutely love Blister editor in chief Jonathan Ellsworth in conversation with Will Cockrell about his new book Everest, Inc. The Renegades and Rogues Who Built an Industry at the Top of the World.

“This is a festival shaped for the Gunnison Valley and the tastes of readers and writers,” said this year’s festival director and owner of Townie Books, Arvin Ram. “This is a time for readers and people who are looking to engage in active conversation in the community to find a place to gather and talk about ideas and how we can shape our home in a positive way.”

Founder, former festival director and current editor in chief of the Crested Butte Magazine, Brooke Macmillan said, “2025 marks Mountain Words’ inaugural year under the direction of Arvin Ram, who has curated a bold and ambitious program, bringing together some of the most brilliant minds of our moment. I am excited for the showcase of incredible thinking and writing from national and international authors, along with Colorado’s immense talent and emerging literary voices.”

Access to the festival is central to its mission and to ensure inclusion for all, the weekend will feature free community events, along with student and senior reduced pricing for workshops.

The 2025 Mountain Words Festival will take place on May 22-25 at the state-of-the-art Center for the Arts, located in downtown Crested Butte. For a full schedule, passes, information, student/senior pricing and more, please visit mtnwords.org or contact [email protected].