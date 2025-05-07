Titans lacrosse closes season with Senior Night win

“We got a lot to build on and I think the kids surprised themselves a little bit”

By Than Acuff

The Crested Butte Titans lacrosse team finished out the 2025 season with a big win on Senior Night over Summit on Tuesday, April 29 and then followed that with a back-and-forth battle against Glenwood Springs before falling in overtime on Saturday, May 3.

Senior Night recognized outgoing players Fraser Birnie, Carson Zummach, Rowan Dishmon, Greg Blanco, Luca Meyer and Colten Huisman. It was a special evening for Titans but can bring distracting nerves to any team playing before their fan base. Last year, the Titans cruised to a 14-3 win on Senior Night and they maintained their perfect record on Senior Night this year as they handed Summit High School a 9-3 loss.

“The kids were pumped,” says head coach Carter Brock. “They were excited to play at home in front of the biggest crowd of the year and went into the game super confident and expecting to win.”

The Titans top scorer Luke Walton led the way to an early 3-1 Titans’ lead scoring all three goals but as the first half wore on, Summit slowly pulled back into the game cutting Crested Butte’s lead down to one goal by halftime.

“They ran a few plays that worked and were able to sneak back into the game,” says Brock.

Crested Butte opened the scoring in the second half as Wyatt Cook buried his shot to spark a 5-0 run by the Titans including goals from the outgoing seniors. Blanco followed Cook’s goal swatting the ball in off a tipped pass for the second goal of his high school career further pumping up his teammates.

“After that, everyone was dialed in to putting the game away,” says Brock.

Birnie ran the length of the field and through several Summit players to score, Walton netted his fourth goal of the game with just over four minutes left and then assisted Zummach on a short-handed goal to put the finishing touch on the 9-3 win.

“It was awesome,” says Brock. “After the game we were able to celebrate our seniors, it was pretty special.”

The Titans then closed the season on the road to face the Glenwood Springs Demons on Saturday, May 3. The Demons took an early 2-0 lead but fueled by the excitement of their win on Senior Night, Crested Butte battled back. Dishmon opened the scoring for Crested Butte and Cook fed Dawson Eastep inside with a pass for Eastep to put away tying the game 2-2. Glenwood Springs jumped back out in front, but Dishmon scored in the waning moments of the first half to send the two teams into halftime tied 4-4.

“The kids brought the same energy from our last home game,” says Brock.

Walton moved back into an attackman position for the second half and came through scoring four goals with an additional strike coming from Cook as Crested Butte held a 9-8 lead with three minutes left.

The Demons had the final say in regulation though as they tied the game with 55 seconds left to send it into overtime. Due to a late penalty by the Demons, Crested Butte opened overtime in a man-up situation and got three good looks from Cook, AJ Hegeman and Eastep but the shots were denied and the Demons had Walton locked down to deny him any room. Glenwood Springs then got an inbounds play from behind the Titans’ net and a quick feed to a player in front smothered by the Titans defense somehow got through and he scored to hand the Titans a 10-9 overtime loss. Birnie finished the game winning 20 of 23 faceoffs.

“That was a great game, our best game of the year,” says Brock. “Unfortunately, we ended up on the wrong side of it.”

While the Titans fell short of their preseason goal to make the playoffs, with 52 players this year and just six graduating, the future of the program looks strong.

“We got a lot to build on and I think the kids surprised themselves a little bit,” says Brock. “It was a lot of fun and I couldn’t be more proud of the team.”