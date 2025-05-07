Mt. CB grants funds for summer events

Council awards total of $213,244

By Kendra Walker

The town of Mt. Crested Butte has once again allotted grant funding for local nonprofits and businesses to be used for marketing their upcoming summer events and initiatives. During their April 1 meeting, the Mt. Crested Butte town council awarded a total of $213,244 through their summer grant cycle.

The grant funding comes from the town’s admissions tax and helps local organizations create events and programming taking place in Mt. Crested Butte. The primary intent of the grant is to attract community members and visitors to Mt. Crested Butte and increase sales tax revenue for the town.

The grant recipients of the 2025 summer grant cycle include the following:

•A Bar Above ($18,300) to continue its live music programming throughout the summer;

•Adaptive Sports Center ($20,000) to market its summer programming;

•Crested Butte/Mt. Crested Butte Chamber of Commerce ($26,435) for its annual Chili & Beer Festival on September 6;

•The Coffee Lab ($5,900) for business marketing throughout the summer;

•Crested Butte Mountain Conference ($27,960) for its conference event held July 20-25;

•Crested Butte Nordic Center ($14,550) for its Summer Grand Traverse race on August 30-31;

•Living Journeys ($34,500) for its annual Summit Hike fundraiser on July 26;

•Project Hope ($38,173) for its annual Stand With Me luncheon fundraiser on August 28;

•Trailhead Children’s Museum ($27,426) for its annual Big Summer Bash weekend held August 1-2 at the base area.