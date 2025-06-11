CBMR opens for summer on Saturday

Bike hauls, scenic chairlift rides, Adventure Park, mini golf and more

By Kendra Walker

Crested Butte Mountain Resort is gearing up for the summer hiking and biking season with summer operations opening on the mountain this Saturday, June 14.

“Summer is here, and we’re stoked to kick off the 2025 season at Crested Butte Mountain Resort,” said CBMR’s vice president and general manager JD Crichton. “We’re thrilled to welcome guests back with expanded offerings, including Wednesday and Friday evening Twilight operations, exciting new activities like the revamped West Elk Mini Golf, and enhanced food and beverage options across the resort. None of this would be possible without the hard work and dedication of our amazing CBMR teams. We’re incredibly grateful for all they do to make every summer season unforgettable.”

Starting Saturday, CBMR will be open daily for the following activities: hiking and scenic chairlift rides via the Red Lady Express and Silver Queen Express; bike park and bike haul via the Red Lady Express; bungee trampolines, climbing wall, rock, gem and fossil panning in the Adventure Park; archery; disc golf; and a nine-hole mini golf course at the base area.

The mountain will once again offer Twilight Hours, this year extended to Wednesday and Friday evenings June 25 through August 15. On these days, guests with a day ticket or pass can continue riding lifts and trails until 7 p.m., and guests without a day ticket or pass can purchase a discounted ticket for lift access and bike haul between 4 and 7 p.m.

Communications manager Katie Lyons said CBMR will also be building a new beginner trail that will be complete by the end of the summer. “This trail is constructed with true beginners in mind (i.e. folks with little to no mountain biking experience), and a name will be determined for this trail upon completion,” she said. “We’ll also be constructing a new flyover bike park feature. We’re looking forward to making our park even more adventurous.”

The Silver Queen lift will be open to the public starting on June 28. Lyons explained that the Silver Queen’s motor is also currently being refurbished. “The motor was successfully extracted earlier this summer and is currently undergoing refurbishment at a specialized facility in Denver. This process has been progressing steadily and is expected to be completed within the next couple weeks. Once ready, the motor will return to Crested Butte for reinstallation,” said Lyons. “We’re looking forward to having the lift back in service as soon as possible to support scenic rides and access to the Peak Trail.”

CBMR will also host its Summer Downhill and Cross Country Race Series throughout the summer, along with the Live! from Mt. Crested Butte Wednesday night free concert series in partnership with the town of Mt. Crested Butte.

Summer operations will be available through September 1 and the mountain will remain open on Saturdays and Sundays through September 28.