Wolf activity increasing in Gunnison County

First livestock depredation confirmed

By Katherine Nettles

Wolves are now actively in and around Gunnison County, and last month the county experienced its first livestock depredation. Wildlife experts are predicting that wolf activity will increase as the state’s voter-mandated gray wolf reintroduction continues over the coming months and years.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), tasked with the gray wolf reintroduction effort since voters in Colorado passed legislation in 2020, has completed two seasons of wolf releases in the state. CPW has captured wolves from different areas of North America, released them in several locations throughout the northern/central part of Colorado’s western slope and fitted them with radio collars to track their movements and indicate any fatalities.

CPW initially identified Gunnison County as one of its predetermined wolf release locations but has not yet released wolves south of Interstate 70. Wolves began making their way south of I-70 last winter and then entered northern Gunnison County as well. “Radio collar locations have confirmed that one recently released wolf has made some broad movements across Gunnison County sporadically since the first week of April,” wrote CPW public information officer John Livingston in an email to the Crested Butte News this week. “In total, three collared wolves have touched Gunnison County, but none have stayed for extended periods of time.”

The wolves’ movements were highlighted in the agency’s April and May Collared Gray Wolf Activity Maps and showed a circle of activity surrounding Gunnison and Crested Butte.

Livingston also confirmed that sometime during the early morning of Tuesday, May 6, a calf was killed in Gunnison County’s first livestock depredation by a female wolf that has since left the area. “CPW staff conducted a field investigation and determined that a wolf was involved,” wrote Livingston. The cattle producer was not identified, but on behalf of the Gunnison County Stockgrowers’ Association Andy Spann wrote in a letter to the News in May that, “We hope she doesn’t develop a habit and continue preying on cattle – wherever she is.” Spann added that there was much more for CPW to do in working with ranchers.

“The producers in areas where the majority of the wolves in Colorado are (Garfield, Pitkin, Eagle, Grand and Jackson counties) have told us that the most effective preventative action is to have a human presence with the cattle. The idea is to try and haze wolves away so that attacking livestock does not become habitual. Although the state has invested in a range rider program the riders are currently stationed in other counties,” said Spann.

CPW has created an online Gray Wolf Depredation Report, which defines depredation as “physical trauma resulting in injury or death.” The report shows that 21 calves, 14 cattle, 12 sheep, four dogs and one llama had been killed or injured by wolves in Colorado between December 19, 2021 and May 6, 2025.

These confirmed depredations have resulted in claims totaling just under $50,000 with 13 claims pending. The depredations have all occurred within six counties: Jackson County, Grand County, Routt County, Eagle County, Elbert County and Gunnison County. The recent Pitkin depredations had not yet been added.

The issue of livestock depredation has already led to CPW lethally removing one male wolf on May 29 after repeated depredations in Pitkin County. The wolf was a member of the Copper Creek Pack. CPW said the action came “after determining livestock producers had experienced chronic wolf depredation despite implementing all reasonable non-lethal deterrence measures and removing any attractants capable of luring wolves.” The agency confirmed four depredation events between May 17-25, prior to the action it took, and said it will be monitoring the Copper Creek Pack to determine whether the lethal removal changes the pack’s behavior.

CPW encourages anyone who believes they have seen a wolf to fill out the wolf sighting form at https://cpw.state.co.us/wolf-sightings

“CPW field staff are in ongoing communication with local agricultural producers, local government officials and law enforcement partners regarding the presence of wolves in their areas. CPW will continue to collaborate on ways to minimize the risk of depredation. Staff continues to perform site assessments and identify ways to effectively mitigate potential conflicts,” said Livingston.

CPW has also provided information on living and recreating where wolves live and other resources on its website. “Generally, wolves are calm and elusive and avoid humans and are unlikely to approach people or homes,” the agency states. “Gray wolves are habitat generalists but are most commonly found in areas with plentiful deer and elk populations. If you live or recreate in the foothills or mountains of Colorado, you are in wolf country. Wolves are not normally a danger to humans, but you should treat wolves with the same respect you give any other wild animal.”

More information about wolves in Colorado can be found at https://cpw.state.co.us/bringing-wolves-back-colorado.