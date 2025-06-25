Summer ideas… tourism chill, art center ownership, MetRec TV money, affordable housing…

Here’s an idea: As we shift into busy summer tourism season, perhaps it is time to consciously chill. Purposely make choices to avoid the mayhem. That lefthand turn onto 135 during the morning trade parade? It won’t always be easy so consider taking a right and pulling a U-ey. Think of it as practicing for the future roundabout. I won’t say which trails might see fewer people on them (one involves “tank traps”) but now is the time you must climb another 1,000 feet in altitude to find some solitude. It ain’t happening on the Lower Loop at noon or 401 on a Saturday. Those will be there for you at different times. And I’ve always advocated a stroll through the alleys rather than the July mosh pit on Elk Avenue. Alleys are old-school Crested Butte with dilapidated buildings, not much pavement and the vibe of a laid back 1995 instead of kinetic 2025. Embrace them.

Here’s an idea: The CB town council might consider offering to extend the life of the lease for the CB Center for the Arts. There’s about 65 years left on basically a 70-year lease (which sounds like a lot to me) but one current discussion taking place between the Arts Center and town is focused on donors looking for future comfort with where they spend their philanthropic dollars. Fair.

I hear but don’t quite understand the desire of some donors to insist that the Center’s nonprofit organization hold ownership title to Big Blue, the showpiece arts facility located on the main entrance to Crested Butte. I would argue against that, in part because it is a community showpiece at the main entrance to Crested Butte. It is rightfully considered to be not just an arts center but one of the main community centers of the North Valley.

The general community feels a deep connection, even a sort of spiritual ownership with Big Blue and that vibe is a major advantage in our small town. And we are a small town. Most other art centers of this caliber are in bigger resort communities with much larger population bases and donor pools. Big Blue doesn’t feel like a place catering to wealthy donors while leaving the community outside. The current team of administrators, the board and the generous donors who obviously love this place, have taken great care to make that facility and its programs an integral part of the entire Crested Butte community that includes locals, second homeowners and visitors. Not every arts center in every resort town has that feel. It works. The energy is special.

To be very clear — I appreciate those who were able to pony up and make that building happen. It was generous and has been a great contribution to a changing Crested Butte. Thank you. And again, the current team is actively paying down debt, providing great programs and successfully moving toward long-term financial stability. Thank you.

The concern in this title transfer request is not what happens tomorrow but upsetting the CB balance, and what happens in five or 25 or 40 years. Whichever entity holds the title holds the power, no matter what deed-restrictions are imposed today, especially if the building is used for collateral in the future. Things change and there is no such thing as an airtight contract — ask any lawyer who can argue every side of every situation. As we included in our World News section a few weeks ago, there’s a case in the Aspen School District where a former faculty member sold a deed-restricted unit to his son and the district claims that wasn’t kosher. Should be easy, right? It’s not. Two weeks ago, the Gunnison Valley Regional Housing Authority looked set to jet and continue its climb back to success. Last week its board voted to dissolve the organization. You just never know.

So I’d caution town leaders to give up its leverage in a successful situation with a super high-profile facility they’ve never interfered with. The situation might not be perfect for everyone, but it sure seems to work for Crested Butte. My advice — keep it uniquely CB and work with the current Center administrative team to keep the success metrics clicking and find a compromise to make Center donors comfortable, but don’t give up the ownership title. I’ve been wrong before, and perhaps a 100-year lease won’t alleviate the donor concerns, but if that doesn’t work, turn to AI and get that successful Center for the Arts team artificially cloned to keep running this valuable community center (it’s not just an arts center) into the future. Oh, and I’d encourage MetRec to earmark annual money from its prior TV budget for both valley arts centers (see below) to help calm jittery nerves of future donors.

Here’s an idea: Any new major residential development proposal in Gunnison County, the towns of Crested Butte, Mt. Crested Butte and Gunnison should start with a floor of 15-20% deed-restricted, guaranteed affordable housing of some sort. That should be part of any initial plan submitted under the county Land Use Resolution, and municipal development guidelines. The deed restrictions can have some heft but don’t need to be like Anthracite Place — just set aside housing in perpetuity for people who live here year-round and work a job or tangibly provide benefit to the community in general. That number can go up or down depending on other development benefits in a final plan but set a clear minimum. New developments obviously result in the need for more workers, so there is a logical nexus. It sounds like the latest Starview proposal includes more than 22% affordable housing. That’s great. The Lower Verzuh Ranch proposal? About 8%. That’s not enough.

Here’s an idea: Perhaps the Gunnison County Metropolitan Recreation (MetRec) District board of directors takes the money they will be saving by decommissioning over-the-air television services and put it directly into the arts centers at both ends of the valley. Lord knows art centers are not profitable cash cows, and it has been generally accepted in the county that art is a form of recreation. Art is important in a community. Recent MetRec budgets had costs of providing TV approaching $400,000.

While it won’t make up for the lack of television opportunity for those who really, really love their “free TV” it seems to be a better, more compatible use of that money than paying for trailheads many (not all) of those folks won’t ever use. They might not ride 409 now that they don’t have TV to watch, but they might find a way to watch a dance performance, a play or attend a gallery opening at the Gunnison Arts Center or CB Center for the Arts.

I just think dedicating TV money for something that sort of corresponds to the recreation TV provides, is a logical use of that money. Plus, distributing $400K to the good facilities and programs at both ends of the valley that certainly could use it, is a great thing!

Anyways, it is getting busy out there. Those are just some ideas as we start summer. See you in the alleys…

