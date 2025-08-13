Briefs: Gunnison County

By Katherine Nettles

County treasurer retiring

Gunnison County treasurer Debbie Dunbar has submitted a letter of resignation to the county as she prepares to retire from her elected position at the end of September. Commissioners officially accepted her resignation, which prompts a process for them to appoint a replacement until Dunbar’s term expires on December 31, 2026, and the 2026 election will offer the next opportunity for someone to run for the office.

Commissioners agreed to issue a public notice for the vacancy and will review any applicants next month for an appointment effective October 1. The position has a four-year term.

Dunbar has been the county treasurer since 2015 and was a county employee for 23 years prior to that. Commissioners expressed their appreciation for her time with the county in both capacities. Dunbar expressed in her letter that is has been a pleasure to work alongside the dedicated Gunnison County team.

“It has been an honor to serve the residents of Gunnison County over the years, and I am deeply grateful for the trust and confidence the voters have placed in me,” she wrote.

