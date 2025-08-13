Gunnison County dealing with issues at Sawtooth 2

Some interior repairs and some hazards related to incomplete landscaping

By Katherine Nettles

As Gunnison County officials work to get their next workforce housing project built at the Whetstone location in the North Valley, lingering issues have remained the last project in the south end of the valley at Sawtooth 2. County staff report they are working out the kinks and addressing the problems as quickly as possible, which include issues within a couple units and hazards around the property’s exterior. Reports of vandalism have been denied by the county, and remain unconfirmed by the city of Gunnison.

The housing project is a modular apartment style building with 31 units ranging from studios to two-bedroom apartments. Sawtooth 2 was largely constructed last fall with interior finishes complete over the winter and paving and landscaping scheduled to occur in the spring. The project had a grand opening in April 2025 with residents moving in soon after. Last month county manager Matthew Birnie reported to county commissioners during a regular commissioner meeting that Sawtooth 2 had received its finishing touches and described that there is now an outdoor kitchen/grilling area and the parking lot is striped and paved.

However, neighbors have recently reported that the project remains unfinished, has vacancies and that there are hazards such as exposed rebar hidden by weeds and unsecured stop signs near the site which sometimes fall over and seem to have inspired vandalism to nearby cars and onsite lighting.

The Crested Butte News reached out to county staff last week, who said they are working to get the landscaping finished as soon as possible which will solve the exterior issues. They also said repairs to a couple units are almost complete.

“We have had some delays in finishing up the landscaping at Sawtooth [2] but it will be completed in the next several weeks,” said John Cattles, assistant county manager for operations and sustainability. “There was some staking left in the ground which marked the irrigation system and weeds did grow around those stakes. We were made aware that the safety caps on some of those stakes had come off, so we replaced those last week and got a crew out to cut the weeds while we wait on the landscaper. There are a couple of stop signs installed on temporary bases which will be permanently installed when the landscape is finished as well.”

Cattles said the work that remains has not been for lack of trying.

“We’re disappointed that the landscaping is not finished yet and have had to find a new contractor to finish up. As with all construction, there have been some hiccups here and there but overall, the project has been a success.”

Cattles said there are currently four vacant units, two which the county is holding for recruitment purposes so that it can offer housing to prospective employees. The other two vacancies have a “warranty issue” that required some repairs. Cattles said those repairs are almost complete.

Last, Cattles said he is not aware of any vandalism. “I received a picture from a neighbor that claimed a light had been knocked over but when we went to check it out it turned out that the mounting base just needed tightened up,” he said.

The City of Gunnison has not responded to inquiries about vandalism to cars or other property around the development.