CB council allocates funds for two Land Trust projects

Slate River wetlands parcel a big piece of the puzzle

By Mark Reaman

The Crested Butte town council gave the nod on August 5 to allocate $1.6 million in open space funds for two parcels that are under contract with the Crested Butte Land Trust (CBLT). The first award was for $600,000 to help purchase Lot 18 at Pristine Point providing public access to Long Lake, while $1 million was given a general thumbs up to go toward the so-called Kapushion-Spehar Wetlands, a 90-acre piece located along Slate River Road near the Gothic Road turn.

The town’s open space fund comes from Real Estate Transfer Tax (RETT) collected every time a real estate transaction takes place in Crested Butte. That fund had $2.9 million, so with projected 2025 revenues, it will still have more than $1 million at the end of 2025 after the transactions with no new major projects on the horizon. The town had recently allocated $400,000 to help fund a Conservation Easement on the Cement Creek Ranch.

CBLT executive director Jake Jones spoke to the council during an August 5 work session and said the Land Trust has several high profile and important conservation projects happening at once, which is unusual but exciting.

“The wetlands parcel on the Slate is the bullseye of one of the main focus areas given its location to town and other already preserved parcels,” he said.

“It is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Jones.

Jones said the property has been owned by the same family for 125 years and there is a possibility to later purchase another piece across the road on the dry hillside from the same family. But that will be a separate project that could come together later this year or in 2026.

“The grazing lease on the property will continue so it will remain largely as it is now,” said Jones. “It meets several of our goals protecting local agriculture, addressing wildlife issues and there is a chance given its location that in the winter, Nordic trails might be allowed so recreation could be part of the property.”

The CBLT is hoping to raise $2 million in private funds to go toward the $3.8 million price.

“This seems like an extension of the land where the town has already made a big investment,” said mayor Ian Billick. “It seems the Land Trust is getting a lot done. The idea of helping the CBLT take on large projects is good and helps with its institutional growth.”

“It is an exciting piece to be able to conserve. It is certainly in the viewshed,” said councilmember (and Nordic skier) Gabi Prochaska.

“It completes a big puzzle and given its location, it will be exposed to the masses which is good,” said councilmember Kent Cowherd.

“We have the money and it doesn’t sound like other major projects are out there, so I am in favor,” said Billick.

“Funding from the town is important to other donors,” explained Jones. “They always ask if Crested Butte is allocating money to a specific project. Your money gets leveraged over and over with this sort of project.”

While giving unofficial support to funding the project, council will officially allocate the money later this year when a funding agreement is drawn up. The money will be transferred at the time of closing.