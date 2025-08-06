RMBL puts CB Hostel under contract

Year-round science is the goal, but also continuing laundromat and hostel operations

BY Mark Reaman

The Crested Butte Hostel has gone under contract with the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory (RMBL). The facility falls under the new RMBL 365 initiative meant to support science and education throughout the year.

RMBL executive director Jeni Blacklock said the move is a big one for the organization but one it is ready to handle. “As we approach RMBL’s 100th anniversary in 2028, this investment honors our past while preparing us for the next century of scientific discovery and community engagement, year-round,” she said.

The hostel, owned by the Eleven Experience group, has been on the market for $5.5 million.

While not disclosing specifics, Blacklock said RMBL is under contract to purchase the Hostel for less than the asking price and she said RMBL has already raised $2 million toward the acquisition. “To avoid taking on debt, we aim to raise the remaining $1.65 million by October 15, 2025. RMBL has also committed internal funds to support the purchase,” she said. “RMBL will continue to operate the building as a public hostel and will maintain the existing commercial laundry facility, serving both RMBL operations and the local community.”

But the main purpose is a 12-months-a-year focus on science. RMBL 365 — get it?

“RMBL plans to transform the CB Hostel into a year-round hub for science, education and community engagement – this is RMBL 365,” she explained. “The building will provide lodging for visiting scientists, students and staff, as well as flexible office and meeting space. It will also serve as a convening location for workshops, community programming, educational opportunities and interdisciplinary collaborations beyond the summer field season in Gothic.

“Gothic will remain the heart of our high-elevation summer research,” Blacklock continued. “The CB Hostel, however, offers essential year-round space for administrative offices, educational programs and collaborative work that is difficult to conduct in Gothic during the winter.

We’re also excited to make the space available for other local nonprofits and to create a welcoming hub where the community can come together to engage with science and shared learning,” said Blacklock.

What the purchase means for the RMBL plans at the Villages at Mt. Crested Butte (formerly the proposed North Village development) at the base of Snodgrass, is still up in the air. RMBL had been working with the developer to build offices, housing and a visitor center on the site. Blacklock said next steps are still being discussed.

RMBL plans to begin mission-driven use of the space this fall, Blacklock said, “with a phased approach to programming and occupancy into 2026. Initial activities include science-focused community events, educational events and staff/science use, with expanded science, education and community programming rolling out more in the spring and summer of 2026.”

Donations to help the project can be made at www.rmbl.org or by contacting RMBL directly.