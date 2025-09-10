Autumn energy

The Crested Butte energy in terms of the vibe of place is strong at the moment. There is a lot happening. As those who believe in astrology are predicting, we are entering a new beginning of light and caring that comes with lots of energy, not just in the valley but in the world. My astrology knowledge is limited to Rob Brezsny’s Free Will Astrology – and who doesn’t like that column? — but I’ll take new, nicer vibes in the world right now.

Meanwhile, locally….

There was an energetic ribbon cutting of the new $3M turf field at the Crested Butte Community School followed by a Titans varsity soccer victory on Monday. Hundreds of the school community showed up to lend support and enthusiasm for the modern turf field that is now the visual icon of the expanded school campus at the entrance to town. It is good to see more than workers in orange vests on that bright green field. There was an excitement for the future from the young athletes of the North Valley and just a general feeling of happiness that one big part of the changing school campus was complete. The energy generated from there being no bleachers or organized place to view the game on the east side of the field…that’s some weird energy. Hopefully that gets worked out. Hillside seating on the west side anyone?

As is the CB flow, many of the memorial gatherings for those who crossed over this summer are being held this fall. Donnie Cook’s is Thursday afternoon at the CB Museum. Frank the Animal’s is Sunday at Big Mine Park. Harvey Castro’s is September 27 at the Depot and Cheyenne Vaughn’s will also be held at the Depot on September 13. Chris Rouse will be celebrated September 26 at the museum. As anyone who has gone to a Crested Butte “Celebration of Life” knows, the energy generated from these can be intense. These gatherings are usually a time to reconnect with people you may not see often and there will no doubt be some sad tears as well as raucous laughter. It is a time to not only remember the one who has crossed to the other side but a time to hold hands and quietly reconnect to those still here. The energy is no doubt cathartic but intense.

It is election season and what in the old days was an exciting time in CB feels a bit flat this year as there is a single local race between two people: Ian Billick and Anna Fenerty are running for CB mayor. That’s it. We are one candidate short for town council seats. In the ‘80s and ‘90s it would not be unusual for a lot of people to throw their hat in the ring for town council. Perhaps part of it was that in old-school off-seasons, it was as much something to do in a slow time when it was harder to leave given finances. Taking off during off-season is less of a problem for locals these days. Local politics back then was also a loud participatory sport with what felt like a higher percentage of citizen spectators. There were louder disagreements over town direction and policies and people loved to take sides. I remember running for council along with more than a dozen other candidates on the debate stage and a full house at the Center for the Arts asking questions. It was Thunderdome.

These days, people are less likely to step up and take on the responsibilities associated with elected office. Why go to a meeting when there is something more fun to do (bike ride, music concert, softball, art opening)? Or it could be that the general direction of the community has been decided and there is no sense of urgency to change course. In the ‘80s and ‘90s there were crux points of shifting from mining to recreation and from going down the full-blown resort path to a sustainable but quieter recreation economy without trying to out-Vail Vail. The debates could be contentious. The community seems to have settled on its economic path in general. Now it is a matter of degree and how fast to pursue it all. Or it could also be that everyone agrees with everything the current officials are doing, and no one feels a need to challenge those guiding the ship. Whatever the reason, the election energy seems a bit muted now and has for a few cycles.

The roundabout energy will be ramping up. It appears likely two of the North Valley traffic circles (or peanuts) will start construction next summer. Ch ch ch changes. One will be located at the Red Lady Avenue turn to the CB Community School and the other at Brush Creek Road by the growing Whetstone community housing development. I’m thinking an e-bike purchase for commuting purposes might be the good call during those construction projects.

A town open house to learn about the Red Lady Roundabout preliminary design is scheduled for Tuesday, September 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the council chambers. And FYI to the town planners…while roundabout engineering consultants estimated it would be many years before the stop sign at Belleview near Clark’s Market pushed vehicles as far back as the proposed roundabout – it happened this summer. It was not unusual to have the line of traffic stretch from that stop sign back beyond the Red Lady off-ramp near Red Lady Estates. Something to realistically keep in mind when discussing peanuts by the chrome dragon.

Fall energy in the valley includes quieter trails, a slower pace around town and nice light. Great things all. The Aspen Dance performance on top of the Friends of Friends art opening last Friday at Big Blue had incredible artistic energy. The CB Film Fest and Vinotok are nigh. We are blessed with all of this…

But it won’t all be quiet like we understand quiet. I came across some astrological writing last week from a relative on social media saying the earth is at the beginning of a major energy change termed a “Great Reset.” The stars and planets apparently indicate the period between late 2025 and mid 2026 is characterized by significant astrological shifts that could include seismic activity along with political shake-ups as the energy is manifested to create a more loving, caring world. Bring it! Especially as our ‘Merica apparently moves toward being a “Show Us Your Papers!” sort of country.

Political shake-ups? The Japanese prime minister resigned a couple weeks ago. This particular astrologer predicted France would be impacted and lo and behold this week France’s prime minister stepped down. Nepal’s government is in turmoil and the prime minister resigned Tuesday. Spooky.

“The old world is crumbling in plain sight and the lies are unraveling. The cages are breaking, and the veil is falling but it won’t fall quietly,” she wrote, citing planets in the right positions that I don’t understand. Okay then. I would not be opposed to more loving and caring in this country, so let’s ride this astrological wave and embrace the fall energy…and be glad we can do it from here.

—Mark Reaman