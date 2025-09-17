Briefs: Mt. Crested Butte

By Kendra Walker

STOR support

The Mt. Crested Butte town council approved a letter of support for the Sustainable Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Committee (STOR) as they pursue a grant through the State of Colorado’s Outdoor Regional Partnerships Grant Program, to help fund wet meadow habitat restoration, agricultural gate Installation on public lands, staffing and stewardship.

Gym request

Community members have requested the town look into an alternative gym location to replace the Elevation Hotel gym, which will be closing during its major renovation starting next spring. “We’re not looking for a rec center, we’re just looking for a small place for people to go work out, meet each other, etc.” said one resident. “If we could find a piece of property or vacant building, with just some equipment and a couple of showers, $50,000 would get this done.”

“It’s a huge part of the community. It’s the only option on the mountain,” said resident Mitchell Robertson.

Town audit

The town council accepted the town’s 2024 audit. Michael Jenkins of McMahan and Associates, L.L.C. said the town received an “Unmodified” audit option on financial statements, the highest form assurance that the financials are properly reported in accordance with applicable standards. He suggested the town keep at least 25% of reserves in the general fund for unexpected shortfalls in sales tax and lodging tax. “Personally, I like 35-50%,” said finance director Karl Trujillo. He said the town currently has about $2.1 million (36%) of expenditures in its operating reserves.