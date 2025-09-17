Briefs: School District

By Kendra Walker

School construction update

Crested Butte Community School celebrated the opening of the new turf field last Monday with a ribbon cutting followed by a Titans boys soccer match victory. During the Gunnison Watershed School District board meeting later that evening, the board heard a construction update on the rest of the school expansion and improvements project from Chris Guarino of Artaic, the district’s owner’s representative.

In addition to the completed field, the new playground at CBCS is also wrapping up, with finishes and rubber surfacing to be placed. The north side parking lot is complete and has been striped, and drainage work for the retaining wall along Highway 135 is in progress. Completion of the secondary school music room and weight room is anticipated in the next month, the elementary wing addition is slated for completion in October, followed by the secondary school science wing addition by the end of the semester.

Guarino informed the board that Gunnison Community School, Lake Preschool, Gunnison High School and Pathways are all essentially complete. “Crested Butte still has a full year of work to come,” he said, but also shared that the Gunnison projects came in under budget which will allow the district to utilize some contingency savings and buy-down some of the remaining project’s highly desired alternates in the overall budget.