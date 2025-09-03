Contested election for Crested Butte mayor, one vacancy to be filled on council this fall

Two school board candidates for two open seats

[ by Mark Reaman

Crested Butte will have a bit of a strange election for the town council this November. While just two people, both sitting council members, submitted petitions for three open seats, two sitting members of the board submitted petitions to run for mayor.

Current mayor Ian Billick will run for a third consecutive two-year term while current councilmember Anna Fenerty will run against him.

On the council side, John O’Neal and Beth Goldstone will both retake their current council seats for four-year terms. Given the absence of a third candidate, the new council will appoint an interested individual to the third open seat. That will likely take place shortly after the November election.

In the Gunnison Watershed School District board election, there are two open seats and two candidates submitted petitions. For the North Valley seat, Jennie Reithel will take the seat, and for the open Gunnison seat, Katya Schloesser will continue in the seat she was appointed to earlier this year.

The district plans to have a resolution to cancel the election at the next board meeting.

The fall election is November 4.