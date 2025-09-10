Project Hope’s Stand With Me Luncheon raises funds and awareness for domestic violence

“We aren’t doing this work alone”

By Katherine Nettles

The supportive, caring energy was palpable last month at the fourth annual Stand With Me Luncheon to raise funds and awareness for the work done by Project Hope of Gunnison Valley. The luncheon has become the primary annual method of gathering support and building awareness for the nonprofit’s work to support, educate and advocate for individuals affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and/or human trafficking.

There was a mixture of solidarity, vulnerability and determination among attendees in the ballroom at Mountaineer Square in Mt. Crested Butte, who showed up to support an uncomfortable cause knowing there is no rhyme or reason to domestic violence, and it affects people of all demographics, in all walks of life. “It doesn’t discriminate,” said executive director Amy Kirschbaum as she gave introductions. The line of people checking in was rife with comments that there would be crying, and Project Hope knowingly places tissues on each table. After all, it is a difficult topic not often given daylight conversation, and as the spouse of one attendee put it, “Most people turn their back when it comes to hard topics like that.”

But Project Hope is dedicated to talking about it, and taking action to support people rebuilding, or preparing to rebuild from their experiences. This help comes in the way of not just encouragement but also shelter, transitional housing, rent, transportation, utilities, food, therapy, legal fees and more.

In 2024, Project Hope’s team of six advocates fielded 471 crisis calls, facilitated 241 nights of emergency shelter, and served 167 clients and their dependents. The organization covers all of Gunnison and Hinsdale counties.

This year, the luncheon exceeded Project Hope’s fundraising goals and raised awareness of what domestic violence can look like for those who are experiencing it.

The organization screened two short films, produced by Nik Wogen with Film Ahava to depict the work that they do in the valley. One film depicted a fictional character meant to represent a situation that is all too real: a married woman making a call to the crisis hotline and describing her decision to leave her home for the night, for her own safety and for the well-being of her children in the backseat.

After the screening, Katie Thomas, Project Hope’s advocacy director, described to the audience the perils of making such a decision. “The most dangerous time for a victim of domestic violence is when they decide to leave their abusive partner. In the United States, over 70% of homicides committed by an intimate partner occur after the victim has left their abuser,” she said. “Why? Because the abuser often feels they have nothing left to lose at this point. This is by far the most difficult and most terrifying decision our clients will ever have to make. And when they take that leap, and find the courage to leave, Project Hope is ready to respond – even in the dead of night.”

Thomas said that although she loves the work she does, she wishes it wasn’t necessary.

“As a boots-on-the-ground advocate, I can’t tell you how reassuring it is to look out at a sea of community members’ faces and realize, we aren’t doing this work alone,” she said. “We have so much support in this valley!”

Kirschbaum expressed her gratitude to those who attended, donated, volunteered and spread awareness about Project Hope this year. “We exceeded our total goal of $150,000 and their paddle raise goal of $75,000. “Both of those were greatly exceeded with money still coming in!” she said.

Kirschbaum said the most important resource of all is Project Hope’s team of compassionate and knowledgeable advocates. “We have a lot of work ahead of us to end these atrocities in our valley, but with everyone’s help and support we are well on our way! THANK YOU!”

A portion of the luncheon was funded by an award from Mt. Crested Butte’s Admissions Tax Grant. In combination with federal, state and county grants, Project Hope depends on sponsorships and fundraising. Federal funding cuts have taken a toll on the budget this year, and Kirschbaum said she is already aware of about $35,000 additional cuts for 2026, mostly tied to federal funding; she anticipates those cuts may increase.

“We have also seen a decline in other grant and foundation funding this year and expect more in 2026. In spite of these cuts, we have been able to continue to offer all of our programs to clients and have not had to turn anyone away who needed our help,” she said.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM), and more information about how to support, or how to receive support from Project Hope can be found at https://www.hope4gv.org.