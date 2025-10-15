Briefs: Gunnison County

By Katherine Nettles

Whetstone construction updates

County manager Matthew Birnie said they are a couple weeks ahead on framing at the county’s Whetstone Community Housing project in the North Valley. He updated commissioners on October 7 that at least two and possibly up to four buildings will be dried in to receive heating, electrical and plumbing this the winter. Birnie said the geothermal drilling process has been a struggle, and Moss Construction, the county’s general contractor, is sending out two more rigs this week. “The ground has proved challenging with unconsolidated soil,” he said. The current effort is to place casing around the area at increasing depth.

Zebra mussels found in the Colorado River

As reported across the state last month, zebra mussels, an invasive aquatic species, have recently been confirmed in several locations within the Colorado River. In an update to Gunnison County commissioners on October 7, Upper Gunnison River Water Conservancy District (UGRWCD) manager Sonja Chavez said it appears inevitable they will find their way to the Gunnison River Basin as well, but that continued preventative measures are key. “I’m terrified,” she said of the significant damage the mussels can cause to water infrastructure, ecosystems and agriculture. “It’s only a matter of time.”

Energy upgrades in Gunnison

Gunnison County has received an Energy Outreach Colorado grant to make improvements on Mountain View apartments, having replaced the windows in July and now beginning a “weatherization enhancement” project there to include insulation, heating, ventilation and lighting upgrades and air sealing. Mountain View is a 28-unit apartment complex serving low-income seniors and people with disabilities. County communications director Patty Schmitz reported that the grant was for $131,000 and the county contributed $81,000 from the property’s federally required replacement reserve fund, as well as an additional $50,000 to upgrade to higher-quality windows that are expected to last longer.

“We got our HUD report and they said this is an exceptionally well-maintained building,” added assistant county manager for operations and sustainability John Cattles.