Four juveniles arrested in Gunnison County last week

Transported to Montrose on multiple felony charges

By Katherine Nettles

Four juvenile males from Montrose were arrested last week in Gunnison County for felony charges based on an incident that had taken place in Montrose. According to a press release issued by Gunnison County undersheriff Josh Ashe, the arrest was made on the afternoon of September 26. “Law-enforcement agencies in Gunnison County assisted the Montrose Police Department in apprehending four juvenile males wanted on multiple felony warrants,” the report stated.

“At approximately 3:30 p.m., the juveniles were taken into custody without incident by the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office in the area of White Pine, located within Gunnison County,” the report continued.

Their arrests were made pursuant to active warrants for the following charges:

Conspiracy to commit menacing; Menacing; Assault in the first- degree; Possession of a handgun by a juvenile; Accessory to assault in the first degree with the firearm.

Due to their age, the identities of the juvenile suspects cannot be released at this time. “This operation was conducted in coordination with multiple law-enforcement partners to ensure the safe and effective execution of the arrest, ” wrote Ashe.

Ashe spoke briefly with the Crested Butte News and confirmed that he and sheriff Adam Murdie were notified by the Montrose Police Department prior to the arrest that the juveniles were likely to be in White Pine. He confirmed the young men had all cooperated with the arrest, and had then been transported to Montrose. Ashe said to his knowledge, the four arrested were all believed to be residents of Montrose. The Montrose Police Department declined to provide additional information about the incident or incidents that led to the charges or the ages of the juveniles, citing that it is an active investigation involving minors. The District Attorney was contacted as well but had not responded as of press time.