Governing by magic wands and ruby slippers. Are town streets worth a couple of pizzas?

If it would work, I too would be a fan of making town decisions via magic wand and ruby slippers. To end up with just enough of everything and not one iota more, while not incurring any consequence like paying for the basic services, is ideal.

That seems to be the feeling right now with the CB town council as its members grapple with how to maintain the town’s street and alley infrastructure. There is obvious turmoil to raise the street and alley property tax even a little. The last time the tax was raised was 2016. Since then, I’m guessing, okay knowing, the cost of maintenance has gone up. So, while I figured street maintenance was basically a “need” in town, some councilmembers are looking at it as more of a “want.”

That’s where the ruby slippers come in. A couple of councilmembers seem ready to close their eyes and click their heels three times repeating the phrase “There’s no place like 1985…There’s no place like 1985.” They voiced the idea at the last council meeting of letting the town roads deteriorate to the point potholes will act better than flower boxes to control speeds and even wishing for some of the CB streets to go back to gravel. Talk about honoring Crested Butte’s “rough edges.” I loved a lot about 1985 but wouldn’t want to go back there.

Town staff has worked to move money around to reduce the minimum revenue needed to address street repairs. Most on council seem reluctantly okay to push the current mill levy from eight mills to nine. Staff is almost pleading to take it to 10 so they can do their job.

I get that these local politicians feel the heat just mentioning the word ‘tax increase’ but let’s put it in perspective. A one mill increase would raise about $196K a year for maintenance work and equipment. Each homeowner would see an annual $68 property tax bump per every $1 million in the property’s valuation. Two specialty pizzas at Third and Elk cost more than that.

Some will rightfully argue that most free market homes in Crested Butte are worth a minimum of $2 million. Probably true. But the deed restricted units in town are way under $1 million in valuation so much of the workforce would see a tax hike the equivalent of an order of breadsticks. If the council agreed to raise the mill levy from eight to 10, property owners in $2 million houses would see a bump of $272 annually. That is not a small order of pizza, but the dessert that gets thrown in the box is the obvious equity they must have accrued — that might go down if the road in front of the house is disintegrating and in shambles.

Granted, the hit is harder on the commercial side, so Mark Walter will be touched for $295 on every $1 million in valuation. Unfortunately, so will less wealthy commercial property owners and that stings.

I don’t live in town so I wouldn’t pay it directly. I have however owned property in CB (including commercial with its high tax rate) and I understand that no one likes to see a property tax increase. But like it or not, roads are sort of a necessity in town, and I can’t think of many people who would be stoked to see their car fall into a pothole that was preventable. Heck, a new axel on a Subaru would run right around a grand. Replacing a Toyota windshield struck by gravel? Probably less than that but more than the tax bill increase.

Looking down the road, I would probably pony up the equivalent of a one mill hit ($68) to get a pass that let me park in town without the threat of the safety vests eyeing my vehicle in front of the PO or my office. That might help raise some money for streets.

I mentioned in last week’s editorial that some on the council don’t seem comfortable saying no to constituents. This feels similar. Councilmembers are elected to represent the citizens, evaluate the situations and then be able to explain the reasoning for choosing hard decisions. Keeping town roads in decent repair might not be sexy spending like a skatepark, but it shouldn’t actually seem like a hard decision, unless you want to go back to gravel streets.

Based on water and sewer rate history, there is the chance council will push off the inevitable until there is no choice but to increase revenue, and then citizens would get hit with a massive tax increase for more major repairs. Instead of paying the equivalent of a couple pizzas, that path could end up costing the equivalent of a wagyu surf and turf with a bottle of Opus One 2021.

Councilmembers don’t blink spending big tax dollars on outside consultants to draw up all sorts of plans for the town. That’s cool. But if spending public money on keeping roads in decent shape is a bigger struggle, there will be fallout.

I understand the council’s desire for a policy based on a magic wand and ruby slippers. Wouldn’t it be great if you could wave the wand so all vehicles disappear, and everyone can accomplish whatever they want on bikes while property taxes disappear.

Taking a baby step with a one mill increase when it comes to a property tax is at least something real, but it is a short-term baby fix. The staff followed council direction and has come up with creative ways to not jack up the mill levy while being able to take care of the street and alley infrastructure…a basic service of any town. A baby step might feel better in the short term when you run into your neighbors, but it hamstrings your town’s ability to address the situation realistically. How happy will your neighbor be having to dodge potholes and gravel before getting walloped with even bigger taxes in the future?

That extra mill according to the staff budget, solves a ton of street maintenance problems while being realistic about continued maintenance into the future. It also provides a cushion for funds that could remain available for other community priorities like improvements to Jerry’s Gym or reusing the soon to be vacated fire station. It solves a big problem immediately. It ain’t a magic wand, but it is responsible, and actually sets you up for success in the future.

—Mark Reaman