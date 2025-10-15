Meet the candidates for CB mayor

Incumbent Crested Butte mayor Ian Billick is seeking a third term while councilmember Anna Fenerty has thrown her hat in the ring. We are asking questions on CB topics of each candidate. If you have something you’d like to ask them, send your question to editorial@crestedbuttenews.com.

You can also swing by a community conversation with the candidates on Thursday, October 16 at 4:30 p.m. on the Elk Ave. patio by Izakaya Cabin. If weather becomes an issue, we will move over to Townie Books. That event will be broadcast on KBUT as well.

Anna Fenerty

As a councilmember that would have retained a seat, there must be a motivation to want to be mayor instead of just on council. What change do you want to bring to the council and town as mayor? What direction would you try to go, that isn’t happening now?

It is a rare situation in our modern political landscape to have a polite challenge. I admire Ian’s problem-solving and deeply appreciate the positive change his leadership has inspired. We often agree and inform each other’s positions respectfully. When we disagree, I walk away knowing more. In 2021 I was advised to begin my participation as a council member before throwing my hat in the ring as mayor. Four years later I know I will do a good job. My motivation remains to further serve my community. The next two years mean the implementation of the planning processes Ian and the council have shaped. The execution of these changes requires a leader who is accessible and receptive to out-of- the-box thinking. It will require balancing benefits for those attempting to have a future here with protecting our established community members. A bridge is essential. I bring an ability to listen and learn from my elders as well as inspiring participation from my peers. I offer a chance for disillusioned constituents to access the process. I want to move in a direction where attendance at council meetings from the public is consistent and comfortable. I will work to maximize the lines of communication so that the burden of participation is lighter.

At the last meeting you two appeared to differ in opinion on whether the town should transfer ownership of the Center for the Arts building from town to the non-profit board. Given the current circumstances, what is your position and reasoning on whether the town should facilitate such an ownership change of Big Blue?

I listen to people who care about Crested Butte, the majority I have heard from, and the most objective, agree that giving up control of such an important and central property isn’t a good idea. I am holding this council close as it aligns with my own reluctance to appease the financial interests of a few individuals. The recent leadership of the Center for the Arts has paid back a significant amount of debt in a short time, supports free as well as community events, and is looking toward the future with open minds. I trust that a transfer in ownership will encourage more donations and that the current leaders are hoping to benefit the whole community with the solution they propose. My position differs only in that the county holding title isn’t an insurmountable problem. We have had recent success negotiating with the county to make big impacts in the north valley. We asked our non-profit leaders what we could do as a town to support them; this is what they are telling us. I will continue to engage to do what we can for non-profits in our town.

As a growing resort community, should the council regulate things like potential private clubs in the downtown business district? If so, how?

It is common practice in our town to use regulations as the main mechanism to influence growth. I would be disappointed to see more beloved buildings privatized. The Brown Lab Pub and Bakery was a staple of CBMR’s Base Area, a connection point for our community. That deck is no longer an inclusive space. This is an example of what could happen without regulation. I will support policies that encourage future privatization to participate in the needs of our community. This could take many different forms. An example being a yearly contribution to a fund for community-serving spaces. This money would go to support a project like the redesign and management of Fire Station One (Maroon & 3rd). The goal is to be a community open to businesses that still prioritizes what serves our greater community’s purpose, which is connection over profit. The council would revisit and match this future fund’s goal with the annual budget priorities.

Now that the solar farm is being constructed south of town, are you happy with the look and the use of that property?

I see an opportunity for regenerative agriculture and partnership with Mountain Roots, the Food Pantry and others. Community gardens are crucial for our food security. A collaboration like this would not require realignment of Highway 135 for access. Mark Reaman once spoke to me of the importance of the story that the entrance to town tells. After attending Bill McKibben’s free talk last week, at the Center for the Arts, I am even more supportive of the value of a solar future. I would love to have the stark look of this project softened with native plants, local food and community participation.

Halloween is coming up — which candy do you like to see in your bag at the end of the night?

I was always excited to get carrots from Bobby Pogoloff in elementary school, no one else wanted them so I never had to trade.

Favorite author or podcast:

All My Relations by Matika Wilbur and Temryss Lane (podcast) has kept me company while landscaping this summer.

What’s a fun or quirky talent you have that might surprise people?

I make very good Æbleskiver (ay-bluh-skee-ver).

Ian Billick

You have been mayor for two terms. What directional adjustments do you anticipate from the mayor’s seat in the next term if reelected?

We’re seeing the results of the focus on affordable housing. However, when combined with everything else the amount of change is disorienting. The next two years should be about slowing up, working with the county to ensure north valley developments make sense, and understanding what housing gaps remain. I’d like to adjust our housing focus from primarily serving employers to also ensuring community members can stay as their lives change.

At the last meeting you two appeared to differ in opinion on whether the town should transfer ownership of the Center for the Arts building from town to the non-profit board. Given the current circumstances, what is your position and reasoning on whether the town should facilitate such an ownership change of Big Blue?

Most residents who reach out to me struggle over the loss of such a prominent property. While it is possible to legally protect use and control, there is a title issue with the County that introduces risk, especially across decades. It’s hard for me to consider a transfer unless this is resolved.

With this resolved I would be open to further conversation. I’d like to see the Center in a stronger position financially, not just paying off their construction debt but establishing a meaningful endowment to cover the increased operational costs to buffer against financial downturns and keep non-profit rental rates low. Potential tools to protect the public interest include limiting the use of Big Blue as collateral for a loan, transferring ownership of the building but not the land, and reversion to Town ownership for failure to meet minimum levels of public use.

It might make sense to put this conversation off until we finish a recently started conversation on catalyzing community spaces. Our current arrangements with non-profits are very ad hoc and we can do a better job of aligning our investments along community priorities. Because the Town pays >$50k/year for the Center’s property insurance, we already invest more in the Center in terms of operating costs than in any other non-profit. We should consider the Center’s request within a comprehensive strategy of how we manage our relationships with other community-focused nonprofits, including CB Nordic, the Senior Center, HCCA, the CB School of Dance, CB State of Mind, WEHA and WESA, and the CB Land Trust, to name just a few of our more prominent partners.

If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. The Town is planning for the 22nd century and we aren’t going to be fast. The Center has done an amazing job opening the new facility as covid was sweeping through. They have brought the community into the facility and mobilized philanthropy to support annual operations and pay down debt. The Town can’t do everything alone and so we need to utilize our resources to catalyze opportunities beyond our reach through partnerships. We are very fortunate to have such a successful partner in the Center willing to take the time to help the Town mature its relationships with non-profits.



As a growing resort community, should the council regulate potential private clubs in the downtown business district?

Our current regulations are fine. Clubs are allowed on Elk from First to Fourth Street. The clubs must be for the purposes of eating, meeting, or recreation and not for the primary purpose of making money. Since they are granted as a conditional right, we can review the details of any application to make certain any proposal meets the Town’s intent of allowing private social clubs like masonic lodges and elks clubs.



Now that the solar farm is being constructed south of town, are you happy with the look and the use of that property?

Because of avalanches there is very little space available for housing. CB previously evaluated the location for summer camping but ran into challenges with traffic and costs. GCEA looked for locations for solar farms and there just aren’t many possible locations in the north valley. I think the use is reasonable though the look is jarring.

Halloween is coming up — what do you like to see in your bag at the end of the night?

Homemade chocolate chip cookies.

Favorite author or podcast:

Ezra Klein’s podcast and author Barbara Kingsolver (Demon Copperhead!!).

What’s a fun talent you have that might surprise people?

It’s on a backburner and it’d be a stretch to call it a talent, but I have ~15 years playing classical violin and bluegrass fiddle under my belt.