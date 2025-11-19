Briefs: Crested Butte

By Mark Reaman

Lighting the soccer field denied by town staff

The town officially denied a request from the Crested Butte Community School to light the new soccer field next summer. In a letter to the school district, the town cited the lack of a demonstrated community need, the limited season of use between April and November with a shut-off time of 9 p.m., and the excessive height of the light poles relative to established town standards. The district can appeal that decision to BOZAR and ultimately the town council but town staff suggested if they did that, it would be fruitful to first conduct robust public outreach. When councilman John O’Neal asked for reasons for the denial, town attorney Karl Hanlon said the council shouldn’t talk specifics given the chance it could come before them in an appeal hearing down the line.

County working with town on wetland restoration

Town manager Dara MacDonald told the council at the November 17 council meeting that Gunnison County had been very responsive and positive to mitigating damage done to the Town Ranch wetlands as part of the Whetstone water line project. A subcontractor in the project had caused damage to a portion of wetlands behind the CB Community School and the county stepped up to work with the town to repair the damage. That subcontractor has been relieved of its duties. MacDonald said the unusually warm fall weather had run its course and so the water main being installed between town and the housing project will not be completed this year. She said that might cause further delays down the road.

Town asks state patrol to step it up on Highway 135

The town council sent a letter to the Colorado State Patrol asking for increased patrol presence on Highway 135. “The town and our community members have become increasingly concerned about speeding, unsafe passing behaviors and general driver impatience on this corridor,” the letter states in part. It mentions two major recent crashes including the November 5 one that resulted in a fatality.

Listening to deed restricted housing complaints

MacDonald said the town held two “listening sessions” over deed restricted housing issues, including an increase in compliance issues. She said the sessions “were quite productive in helping to shape a positive path forward. But there is a lot of work to do especially with bettering positive communication.”

It’s mediation time with water and san

The initial proposals put forward by the town to the Mt. Crested Butte Water and Sanitation District to solve lingering financial issues were rejected by the district. But both parties want to pursue mediation. The council chose mayor Ian Billick and councilmember Mallika Magner to be the council representatives at the initial mediation sessions expected to take place in early to mid-December.