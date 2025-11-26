Heidi Sherratt stepping down from Gunnison Tough after 11 years

Filled with “compassion and grit…”

By Mark Reaman

Starting as a volunteer with the original organization that focused on helping local breast cancer patients, Heidi Sherratt ultimately spent 11 years as executive director before stepping down this fall from Gunnison Tough. In her time there, she helped broaden the organization’s focus to address all sorts of cancer and increased fundraising so that the last two years each brought in more than $1 million in donations. Her colleague Lana Athey will be stepping into the executive director seat.

“My involvement as a volunteer began at the organization’s start when Tough Enough to Wear Pink was brought into our valley through the rodeo,” she explained. “Cjay Clark and Edie Gibson brought me in, knowing my passion for breast cancer, a cause deeply personal to me. Both my grandmother and mother were diagnosed which fueled my passion to help.”

Heidi was the inaugural executive director for Cattlemen’s Days Tough Enough to Wear Pink, which transitioned into the independent 501(c)(3), Gunnison Tough, in 2024. “This transition was important as the organization’s success grew,” she said. “We recognized an opportunity to assist more people by extending our programs to include individuals facing any type of cancer. This expansion has been fulfilling, and our programs are so busy helping so many families going through cancer.”

“Her ability to connect with people, build trust and keep everyone focused on the mission has shaped Gunnison Tough into what it is today,” said board president Cjay Clark. “Heidi hasn’t just led the organization, she’s cared for it, nurtured it and poured herself into it in ways most folks will never see.”

“The 11 years have flown by,” Heidi reminisced. “Looking back, being the first executive director of this organization has been an honor. I’m so grateful for the faith Dean Dillon showed in me when I was hired, entrusting me with taking the organization to the next level. It’s incredibly fulfilling to reflect on all the amazing things we’ve accomplished for this community and the significant growth in the number of people we serve. We’ve broadened our scope to help those fighting all cancers, not just breast cancer. The impact we’ve been able to make in our community is truly unbelievable, all thanks to the unwavering support of our incredible donors and dedicated volunteers!”

The organization has grown significantly over the last decade. In 2014, there was very little in place as far as programs were concerned. Heidi said that now, there are comprehensive programs offering a wide array of support, including cancer screenings and financial assistance through Friends of Tough. Gunnison Tough offers essential resources including a transportation program (with a fleet of five vehicles) and Lucy’s House lodging program. Furthermore, the group now offers integrative therapies through Make It a Great Day and offers specific assistance for young children of parents facing cancer via Sparky’s Fund.

“Heidi has been the steady heart and soul of Gunnison Tough from the moment she stepped in. I’ve had the privilege of working alongside her throughout her entire tenure, and her dedication to the people of this valley has never wavered,” said Clark. “She shows up with compassion, grit and an unwavering belief that our community can rally around those facing cancer.”

The Summer Songwriter Concert and Auction fundraiser reached new heights during her time as the ED. “We broke records with our fundraising efforts. While many doubted it was possible, I set an ambitious goal early on to raise $1 million, and we finally successfully achieved it the last two years at our summer Songwriter Shuffle fundraiser concert and auction,” she said. “Gunnison Tough has committed significant resources to cancer care, donating over $2 million toward equipment and a percentage of the salary for the Oncology Nurse Navigator at Gunnison Valley Hospital. Our mission is to ensure that everyone in the community has access to the best cancer screening equipment and physicians here in the Gunnison Valley. We also offer assistance with covering costs for those without insurance. Early detection saves lives, and catching cancer at an earlier stage typically simplifies the treatment journey.”

Tough Enough started the Dean Dillon endowment fund and the finance committee is working on the goal of fully endowing all its programs. “Over the last 11 years, we have established ourselves as a pillar of cancer support in the community,” she said.

Of course, getting through the Covid pandemic was a proud moment for Heidi as was hosting country music legend George Strait in Gunnison last summer, a moment she described as a dream come true.

“Ultimately, I am most proud of the positive impact our programs have on the people in our community. It is a humbling experience to see our vehicles driving all over the state, receiving thank you cards from the families we assist and hearing their personal stories as they go through cancer.”

Sherratt admitted that stepping down was an emotional decision, but she is confident the organization will be guided by another strong person. “Before I resigned, I had a long talk with Dean Dillon. He has guided me in the vision for this organization, and he stressed that my successor must possess a deep commitment to Gunnison Tough and have the right intentions. I am thrilled to say that the perfect person is stepping into the leadership role,” she revealed. “Lana Athey, who has worked alongside me for eight years and currently manages all of our programs, is taking the reins. She is genuinely beloved in our community for being kind, respectful and wonderful in every way. Her passion for this organization is undeniable, and we are incredibly fortunate to have her as our new leader. I have the utmost confidence that she will be amazing.”

What’s next…

Sherratt also owns Crested Butte’s Interior Visions, a longtime design company in the valley. Add in the fact her son is in Arizona and time became a factor in her life. “Honestly, the main reason I’m stepping down is I just need to take a break from the intensity and the stress that comes with the job. Gunnison Tough has grown so much, which is fantastic, but the executive director role really demands a level of commitment that’s become overwhelming for me,” she said. “I’m moving into a new phase of my life, and I need more personal time—specifically, to spend time in Arizona where my son Brewer is living and to put all my focus on my very busy interior design business.

“I will also be taking more time for myself to do the things I love,” she concluded. “Riding my horses, surfing at the lake, spending time with friends and family and being down in Arizona with Brewer. My commitment to Gunnison Tough remains steadfast. I will continue to work with the organization through the transition as Lana steps into the executive director role, and I’m not going away! I’ll always be a part of this organization, taking on a volunteer role and helping out wherever needed.”

“We’re incredibly grateful for everything she’s given. Her legacy at Gunnison Tough will last for years to come,” added Clark.