Sixteenth annual KBUT Halloween party & parade!

By Sherrie Vandervoort

Hello Crested Butte, you’re here

just in time,

It’s my 16th annual Halloween

Rhyme

The time has arrived,

it’s finally here…

An evening of laughter, good times

and BIG FEAR!

The Spirit of our town is Alive and

Well…

Just look at this crowd (if you could

not tell)

It’s Halloween night, it’s twenty-

twenty five!!

And when darkness falls, the spirits

come alive…

As nightfall approaches there’s a

chill in the air

Distant screams & howls will give

us a scare

Shadows! Cobwebs! Soon

pumpkins will glow!

As dead leaves rustle and chilly

winds blow…

We’ll have treats-n-treats, costumes

and fun!

Let’s show off our costumes while

the night’s still young

I see Witches, Flappers, And

Gilligan too…

K-Pop Demon Hunters? YES…I see

a few!

And hello to the fairies, you both

seem to glow…

And Look—It’s the WARDEN and

there’s paw patrol

There’s a party going down, thx to

K-B-U-T

The BEST radio station (and it’s

here in CB)!

A big thanks to Jackson for those

Halloween tunes,

While Barron teaches “Thriller” …

And we all dance like Goons!

We hope you had fun, it’s now time

to go,

We’re parading our stuff—LET’S

GO ON WITH THE SHOW!