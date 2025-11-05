Sixteenth annual KBUT Halloween party & parade!

November 5, 2025 170 Views

By Sherrie Vandervoort

Hello Crested Butte, you’re here 

just in time,

It’s my 16th annual Halloween 

Rhyme

The time has arrived, 

it’s finally here…

An evening of laughter, good times 

and BIG FEAR!

The Spirit of our town is Alive and 

Well…

Just look at this crowd (if you could 

not tell)

It’s Halloween night, it’s twenty-

twenty five!!

And when darkness falls, the spirits 

come alive…

As nightfall approaches there’s a 

chill in the air

Distant screams & howls will give 

us a scare

Shadows! Cobwebs! Soon 

pumpkins will glow!

As dead leaves rustle and chilly 

winds blow…

We’ll have treats-n-treats, costumes 

and fun!

Let’s show off our costumes while 

the night’s still young

I see Witches, Flappers, And 

Gilligan too…

K-Pop Demon Hunters? YES…I see 

a few!

And hello to the fairies, you both 

seem to glow…

And Look—It’s the WARDEN and 

there’s paw patrol

There’s a party going down, thx to 

K-B-U-T

The BEST radio station (and it’s 

here in CB)!

A big thanks to Jackson for those 

Halloween tunes,

While Barron teaches “Thriller” …

And we all dance like Goons!

We hope you had fun, it’s now time 

to go,

We’re parading our stuff—LET’S 

GO ON WITH THE SHOW!

Check Also

Wildfire and healthy watersheds are linked

Free landowner’s workshop Friday, October 3 By Bailey Friedman, Water Resources Project Manager, Upper Gunnison River …

Admin Login | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2025 Crested Butte News, Inc. All Rights Reserved.