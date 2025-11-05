Sixteenth annual KBUT Halloween party & parade!

By Sherrie Vandervoort
Hello Crested Butte, you’re here
just in time,
It’s my 16th annual Halloween
Rhyme
The time has arrived,
it’s finally here…
An evening of laughter, good times
and BIG FEAR!
The Spirit of our town is Alive and
Well…
Just look at this crowd (if you could
not tell)
It’s Halloween night, it’s twenty-
twenty five!!
And when darkness falls, the spirits
come alive…
As nightfall approaches there’s a
chill in the air
Distant screams & howls will give
us a scare
Shadows! Cobwebs! Soon
pumpkins will glow!
As dead leaves rustle and chilly
winds blow…
We’ll have treats-n-treats, costumes
and fun!
Let’s show off our costumes while
the night’s still young
I see Witches, Flappers, And
Gilligan too…
K-Pop Demon Hunters? YES…I see
a few!
And hello to the fairies, you both
seem to glow…
And Look—It’s the WARDEN and
there’s paw patrol
There’s a party going down, thx to
K-B-U-T
The BEST radio station (and it’s
here in CB)!
A big thanks to Jackson for those
Halloween tunes,
While Barron teaches “Thriller” …
And we all dance like Goons!
We hope you had fun, it’s now time
to go,
We’re parading our stuff—LET’S
GO ON WITH THE SHOW!