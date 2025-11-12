Tragic accident claims life of Crested Butte woman

18-year-old charged with vehicular homicide

By Mark Reaman

The 18-year-old Washington state man accused of vehicular homicide that took the life of a 38-year-old Crested Butte woman in a tragic car accident last week is scheduled to appear in Gunnison County Court on November 18. Dylan Blessing-Garcia was charged with the felony in connection with the accident that occurred the morning of November 5 on Highway 135 near the Roaring Judy Fish Hatchery.

Sergeant Ivan Alvarado of the Colorado State Patrol said the accident occurred about 8:20 a.m. when a GMC Sierra driven by Blessing-Garcia passing a car near mile marker 13.7 while heading north. Alvarado said that section of road is clearly marked as a no passing zone with double yellow lines. It is on a blind curve located just above the fish hatchery. The Sierra hit the front left portion of a Ford Escape that was southbound on Highway 135 and driven by Heather Cooper of Crested Butte. She was alone in the car. Cooper was declared deceased on the scene. Gunnison County coroner Michael Barnes said the cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries.

Blessing-Garcia was taken to Gunnison Valley Hospital for minor injuries and released. He was then booked into the county jail on charges of vehicular homicide.

According to records obtained from the Gunnison County courts, Blessing-Garcia appeared in Gunnison County Court on Wednesday, November 5 charged with vehicular homicide. Judge Ashley Burgemeister set bond at $5,000 and scheduled the next hearing date for Tuesday, November 18 at 9 a.m. Bond was posted for the defendant at the jail on November 5 at 4 p.m. and he was released.

Our deep condolences go out to the friends and family of Heather.