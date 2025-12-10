CB South dealing with chronic vandalism

“They are drawing from our ability to attend to other important aspects of managing CBS”

By Katherine Nettles

The Crested Butte South Property Owner’s Association (POA) is trying to stop a disturbing trend of vandalism that has ramped up in the past year. The damage includes signs, playground equipment, the Red Mountain bus stop and more. Local law enforcement has gotten involved, and a concerted effort is now underway to put an end to destruction of property around the subdivision.

The first issue is one with signs in the commercial area. Last week two stop signs were vandalized in the commercial district, according to POA manager Derek Harwell. “One was discovered on Monday to have been cut down, after calling this out in our newsletter,” he said, and the other was discovered missing a few days later.

“This is the third time that these two stop signs have been vandalized,” says Harwell. In June both signs were removed from their posts, and about a year ago one of the signs was cut down at its base.

CB South Metro District manager Ronnie Benson confirmed the issue is primarily on Gillaspie Avenue at the intersection with the newer Glacier Street. “There are two stop signs in this area and both have been removed, vandalized and/or damaged multiple times in the past couple of years,” said Benson. There has been community speculation that some residents do not understand or agree with the sign placement, and this is their way of addressing it.

The Metro District determined where to place the signs based on additional traffic generated by Crested Butte Dental and overall growth in CB South. “The placement of the signs was an effort to calm traffic in the area. There is a corner and a privacy fence, both of which impede visibility in the area, which is a recipe for disaster when combined with the high traffic of CB Dental, Alpengardener and Camp 4 Coffee all right there,” explained Benson.

Harwell echoed Benson’s concerns.

“Since the signs came down, I have seen two incidents of near misses with confusion about the situation. We can’t fix the poor design of the curve and convergence of roads, but slowing things down in recognition of a tricky spot with a significant mix of through traffic, pedestrians, cars backing out, turning…”

“Slowing down is always going to be a significant part of management,” said Harwell.

Harwell says adjacent businesses along Elcho Avenue have expressed frustration that there are not more traffic calming mechanisms. “Those guys went the other direction in response and bought/installed their own speed bumps,” he said.

The Metro District has covered the costs to replace the signs each time they have been removed or damaged, which Harwell estimates is roughly the equivalent of two years of a property owner’s dues.

“Whether people agree or disagree with the signs and/or location, one ask is that people zoom out and try to understand that they are there to prevent someone getting hurt versus being inconvenienced for a few seconds,” said Benson. “Another ask is to come talk with Derek at the POA or me to have the opportunity to discuss why the signs are there instead of taking it upon themselves to potentially put other residents at risk of an accident. A new veterinary hospital is being constructed as we speak that is right there in the mix, soon to add more traffic than just the current construction traffic. Point being, there will be a need for more traffic calming as we grow, not less, regardless of personal opinion.”

Other acts of vandalism over the past year have occurred at the POA office targeting county election equipment, the Red Mountain Park playground, bus stop and parking area, Sunset Hall bathrooms and pedestrian crosswalk signs.

The POA has involved both Mt. Crested Butte Police and the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Department. “They are drawing from our ability to attend to other important aspects of managing CBS,” described Harwell.

Harwell says he believes most of the cases of vandalism and destructive behavior have stemmed from someone local.

“In most or all of those cases, the information we have also indicates that others (friends, parents, accomplices) knew about the vandalism and illegal behaviors and chose to do nothing.” Harwell says he hopes to see CBS residents help set higher expectations for the community.

“All of this is a tremendous draw upon the limited resources within CBS,” continued Harwell. He said the issue is interfering with the POA’s ability to complete work for approved grants, to find other sources of revenue to help keep membership dues low and to generally attend to and manage amenities.

“When we look at a significant overhaul of the [Red Mountain Park] playground equipment in 2026, it doesn’t make much sense to spend tens of thousands of dollars if it seems likely to be vandalized. We should all demand better of ourselves as a community and hold one another accountable, not just look the other way or say that it is a shame…” concluded Harwell.

The POA has previously worked to resolve issues through a formal apology, community service, and financial compensation for the damage, but going forward Harwell says any current or future vandalism will be fully prosecuted.

Tampering with election equipment is a federal felony offense, and the other acts would likely be grounds for being charged with criminal mischief, theft, vandalism and/or destruction of property which are misdemeanors.

Mt. Crested Butte Police Department handles calls for law enforcement for the entire northern end of the valley, and the police department’s administrative assistant Hannah Zimmer confirmed that officers have responded to a few incidents involving disorderly individuals at RTA/Town bus stops as well.

“As for monitoring disorderly individuals, officers remain vigilant during routine patrols and have increased patrolling time. However, we can only take action when a criminal offense occurs or when there is sufficient cause for dispatch. We encourage community members to contact dispatch or their local police department if they observe concerning or disorderly behavior,” said Zimmer.

Dispatch can be reached at 970-641-8200, the Mt. Crested Butte Police Department can be reached at 970-349-6516 and the Crested Butte Marshals Office can be reached at 970-349-5231.