County approves 2026 budget

Projecting tax revenue flat, property taxes up

By Katherine Nettles

Gunnison County commissioners approved their $164 million budget for 2026 during a special meeting on December 9. There was no public comment.

County manager Matthew Birnie commented that the process had gone more smoothly than in the last few years. “A lot of things got cleaned up that will make it much cleaner and easier, for the team especially, next year,” he said. “I feel like we’re getting back to some core values in our budgeting and approaches that had gone a little astray the last couple years.”

The budget included a 2.5% cost of living adjustment to all employees, and health insurance fixed costs increased by 25%.

Revenue-wise, tax revenues are projected to be flat over 2025, with a 4% increase in property taxes. The grant revenue projections for Public Health are projected to decrease approximately $600,000 based on policy uncertainties from the federal and state government.

Capital projects are projected to be $14.65 million excluding the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) and Gunnison County Housing Authority; an additional $9.4 million is projected in operating expenses for airport projects and a Highway 135 corridor plan. The County housing authority personnel expenses increased $634,000 in anticipation of taking over most of the dissolved Gunnison Valley Regional Housing Authority (GVRHA)’s former programming.

Commissioner Jonathan Houck repeated his annual mantra that “The budget is a reflection of our values, our priorities and our strategic strengths which are all, by the way, in our strategic plan.”