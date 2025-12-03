Town continues to look for alternative water source

Discovery of Town Ranch clay moves focus to Peanut Lake area

By Mark Reaman

The search for an alternative drinking water source for Crested Butte has hit a snag. What at first looked like a promising opportunity with a well on the Town Ranch near the town gravel pit was dashed when well drilling samples showed an abundance of clay more than water. The search now shifts to the other side of town near Peanut Lake.

Town officials have for several years expressed concern about relying on Coal Creek for its only water supply especially in light of climate change and potential wildfire issues. The initial review by the town Public Works department and consulting engineers narrowed potential locations for backup wells to the area near Peanut Lake and the Town Ranch. Public Works director Shea Earley said those two sites rose to the top of the list based on variables like location and the ability to tie into the current water treatment and distribution system.

After performing underground imaging with a geophysical assessment, the town initially thought they had hit the motherlode of water beneath the ranch. “Unfortunately, after doing some drilling, we found a lot of clay and silt that held water,” said Earley. “It was the worst possible outcome, and it happened.”

The town had budgeted $456,000 for the project and has so far spent $211,000. Earley said that is enough funding to now shift focus to the Peanut Lake site that will entail a more detailed wetland delineation and work with the Army Corps of Engineers.

Earley said that site is on a small easement held by the town on a Trapper’s Crossing lot, so the area is limited. He said that the area would require more shallow wells instead of deeper ones and involve a pump station.

“We still need a lot of information from the Army Corps and we will then have a lot of work to do to figure out the site,” Earley told the council at the December 1 meeting. “We will begin that process next summer when the water recedes enough to get in there.”

“Is there another site if this one doesn’t work out?” asked councilmember Gabi Prochaska.

“At that point we would be looking at the town parks or other land we own,” said Earley making it clear that if a well was dug in a park, it would not impact the park’s use or even be noticeable.

“We’ll keep gathering information before coming to the council, but we’ll investigate if the Peanut Lake location is viable,” concluded Earley.