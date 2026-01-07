Briefs: RTA transportation

By Mark Reaman

Gunnison Transit facility on the move

RTA executive director Scott Truex informed the board at the December 12 meeting that the organization has a fully executed contract with CDOT for the $1 million grant funding from the State of Colorado for the proposed transit center to be built near Safeway in Gunnison and the project is up and running in CDOT’s web portal. Truex said a Request for Qualifications is being crafted for architectural and engineering services. That RFQ will go out this month. From there, it is expected that the design will begin in March and construction could hopefully begin in June or July.

New buses are bigger

Truex reported the first of five new buses has arrived in the county. The 61-seat buses are a bit larger than the current fleet and the other four are expected to arrive within a month. The RTA plans to order three smaller buses in January or February and have them delivered later in 2026.

Roundabout bus stop funding

The board agreed to allocate $85,200 to the county as a local match to move and improve the bus stops and shelters near Brush Creek Road at the upcoming roundabout being built in 2026. “The roundabout project is engineered and designed, and this money is just for the relocation of the bus stops,” explained board member Laura Puckett Daniels. “It’s a small piece of the puzzle but it is a transit piece.”

“The new stops will be safer,” added Truex who said the shelters and actual bus stop areas could be bigger than what is there now. He also emphasized to the board the importance of constructing a roundabout at the Cement Creek turn on Highway 135 which is not on the list of construction projects for next summer.

Driver retention and pay discussion

Responding to a comment from the public, the RTA has asked its bus contractor, Destination Systems, to provide some information on driver pay rates. The concern was raised about driver retention and that is expected to be a board discussion in January.

Stuff:

—The board approved signing contracts for the senior transportation element of the RTA. The contracts are with Gunnison Valley Health and Mountain Express.

—The board approved amendments to the 2025 budget and okayed the proposed 2026 budget.

—The board approved an update to the organization bylaws.