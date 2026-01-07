County allows CBAC to park snowmobile at Kebler

Larger discussion of expanding permits to non-Irwin residents

By Katherine Nettles

Gunnison County’s management of the Kebler winter trailhead parking area briefly came under deeper scrutiny this year, with multiple parties asking for overnight vehicle and snowmobile permits who do not live at or near the Irwin Townsite. Ultimately county commissioners decided not to expand allowances for who can obtain an overnight vehicle permit, but they made one exception for the Crested Butte Avalanche Center (CBAC) based on public health and safety considerations.

During their January 6 meeting, Gunnison County commissioners and staff broached the topic of who can have an overnight permit at the Kebler winter trailhead based on commissioner Laura Puckett Daniels having received requests from both county residents and non-county residents. County staff also recently received a request from the CBAC to obtain one snowmobile permit as the nonprofit conducts regular avalanche hazard and snowpack studies to share with county residents, visitors, rescue operations and other regional agencies and partners.

The Kebler winter trailhead is the only trailhead in the county where overnight parking is provided, and where a plowed lot is maintained for that purpose.

Overnight permits for vehicles and snowmobiles with trailers are limited to Irwin residents in the winter who access their properties by snowmobile, and the county maintains an additional day-use lot for winter recreationists and commercial guides.

The US Forest Service previously owned the property, and the county had an easement through it; in 2024 a land exchange conveyed the road and trailhead to county jurisdiction.

Puckett Daniels reviewed requests, including someone from Paonia who unsuccessfully requested an overnight vehicle permit in the past, and is now asking for a snowmobile permit. CBAC had also asked for an overnight snowmobile pass in that area. Eligibility has always been based on residence at Irwin, so Martin Schmidt, assistant county manager for public works, said the goal is to give some clarity to people.

He asked if the commissioners would prefer to decide on the matter or have he and his staff make a determination.

County manager Matthew Birnie said adding new permit allowances could potentially open the possibility to others. Puckett Daniels asked how the capacity for snowmobiles is looking right now. Schmidt said there are some who leave their machines and rarely use them, which can become unruly and get tipped sideways by snow cycles. “But those with consistent use aren’t an issue,” he said. “Snowmobiles are parked up the road, off the snow, so they don’t really have as much of an impact.”

Commissioner Liz Smith noted the public health and safety nexus for allowing CBAC a snowmobile permit.

“I understand the desire,” said commissioner Jonathan Houck of others who wish to use the limited overnight vehicle lot. He agreed the CBAC request was worthwhile, but said he felt the other requests seemed like overreach. “I am concerned about the precedent which it sets,” he stated.

Puckett Daniels agreed that while it would be convenient for those who work west of Kebler and live in CB, or vice versa, expanding permits would erode the bounds of what they can allow at the trailhead and impact their maintenance and overflow management. “I feel we could revisit this in the future,” added Smith, who suggested that at some point they might need to hold a lottery for just those who already qualify to get a permit.

Houck noted that people who want to come from Upper Ohio Creek can snowmobile over and park in the day use area, “And they can get a ride into town.” He emphasized the original purpose to provide overnight parking for those who live at Irwin full-time, and need access to employment and services in town.

Puckett Daniels acknowledged that that sort of day use is complicated, but agreed they should protect the housing at Irwin as part of the county’s workforce security.

The commissioners voted unanimously to amend the current Kebler winter trailhead policy to allow issuing a single overnight snowmobile permit to the CBAC for their official avalanche forecasting duties.