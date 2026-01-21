Gunnison Watershed School District announces finalists for superintendent interviews

The Gunnison Watershed School District Board of Education is pleased to announce that they have selected three candidates to interview for their superintendent vacancy. The candidates selected for interviews are:

Dr. Jessica Kalb

Montrose, Colorado

Dr. Chad Krug

Lamar, Colorado

Mr. William Summers

Penrose, Colorado

Interviews are scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. Stakeholders will have the opportunity to meet the final candidates and submit input to the Board about each of them during the Meet and Greets scheduled on Monday, February 9 at:

CBCS

818 Red Lady Avenue

Crested Butte

4 – 5:15 p.m.

or

Gunnison Pathways Center

600 North 8th Street

Gunnison

6 – 7:15 p.m.

The Board intends to make their selection following the interviews.

Gunnison Watershed School District retained the services of McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C. to assist in conducting their search. The consultant reviewed, screened and conducted extensive background checks on 16 applicants. On Monday, January 19, 2026, the consultant presented the applicants to the Board of Education and provided detailed background information on each applicant. The Board selected three candidates as finalists.

After the superintendent has been hired, Dr. Christy Sinner will facilitate a Board/Superintendent workshop to assist in the establishment of performance objectives for the new superintendent.