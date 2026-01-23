UPDATE:

Man in custody over Friday shooting incident at City Market

No danger to community

By Mark Reaman

One man is in police custody in Gunnison and another at Gunnison Valley Hospital after an apparent argument turned violent about 4:30 Friday afternoon at the local gas pumps by City Market. The victim of the shooting sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Gunnison Police Chief Sam Costello said early Friday evening that the alleged shooter was being interviewed by police and has not yet been charged. He expected that would be done by Saturday.

“Our department was dispatched to City Market and the gas pumps a bit after 4:20, just shy of 4:30 for a shooting incident,” Costello explained. “It appeared several parties were in an argument when one man produced a handgun and shot another. Witnesses had a description of the vehicle that the shooter used to flee the scene and law enforcement saw him and stopped him north of Gunnison on Highway 135. We are very early in the process and trying to figure out the details.”

Witnesses said they heard two gunshots before a man jumped in a vehicle to leave the scene. They saw the vehicle pulled over by several law enforcement officials near the turn to The Way Camp just off 135.

Costello said the victim was transported to Gunnison Valley Hospital by EMTs and is expected to survive. He said the names of those involved could not yet be released as the investigation was so new.

“The key thing to communicate right now is that there is no threat to the community either down in Gunnison or up north,” said Costello. “We will know more tomorrow and share that with the public.”

Story published at 7:30pm:

While details have not been released, the Crested Butte News has confirmed that a shooting took place near the City Market gas pumps about 5 o’clock on Friday afternoon, January 23. The News has confirmed that the alleged shooter is in custody.