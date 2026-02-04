Community Calendar Thursday, February 5–Wednesday, February 11

THURSDAY 5

•4-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

• 5 p.m. Live music by Strand Hill at the billy barr.

•6:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: 11 Step Meditation at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•7:30 p.m. The Melanin Mountain Project shows We the Surfers at the Majestic:

•8:15 p.m. Ecstatic Dance every first and third Thursday of the month in The Pump Room. $5 donation.

FRIDAY 6

•9-11 a.m. Meet the new Police Chief Marshal, Sean Besecker and view draft plans of the Marshal’s Addition/Renovation and give feedback on the draft plans Located in the Town Council Chambers (507 Maroon Avenue).

• 9:30 a.m. Free T’ai Chi at CB Town Hall lower level for experience practitioners.

•10:30 a.m. Free T’ai Chi at CB Town Hall lower level for beginner practitioners.

•11 a.m. Town Council Chambers (Town Hall) Marshal’s Addition/Renovation Open House & Meet the New Chief.

•noon Open AA meeting: Readings from Living Sober at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•Noon-2 p.m. Oh Be Joyful hosts a Mountain Mamas meeting at 625 Maroon Avenue. Contact Kelsey Weaver at kweaver@gvh-colorado.org or 970-648-7071 for info.

•2:30-4:30 p.m. Live music by DJ Mijo at José’s patio.

• 5 p.m. Live music by the Relative Minors at the billy barr.

•5:30 p.m. Grand Opening of Dragon Asana with free yoga and refreshments. 322 North Main Street Gunnison, CO 81230.

• 6 p.m. Send It: a ROMP x Center Ski Art Exhibition at the Center for the Arts.

• 6 p.m Live Music by Highlife at Zuni West Brewing.

SATURDAY 7

•7:30 a.m. Open AA Big Book Study UCC Church 4th and Maroon 970.349.5711.

•10 a.m. Grand Opening celebration of Wild Aster. 419 Sixth Street, Unit 209 (above the Alpineer).

•10:30 a.m.-noon St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•2:30-4:30 p.m. Live music by DJ Walter Balltell at José’s patio.

•2:30 p.m. West African Music Experience at the Gunnison Library.

•2:30 p.m. Western Colorado University hosts an Après-Ski Party at Butte 66.

• 5 p.m. Live music by Jim Davidson at the billy barr.

•5 p.m. Harmonize the Heart workshop at CB Power Yoga with live acoustics, restorative yoga, reiki, journaling, and tea.

•6:30 p.m. Crested Butte Ski Patrol’s 44th Annual Attitude Adjustment Community Fundraiser at the Center for the Arts.

SUNDAY 8

•9 a.m. Western Colorado University hosts a Breakfast in the Backcountry at the Magic Meadows Yurt.

•2:30-4:30 p.m. Live music by Bassiah at José’s patio.

MONDAY 9

•10-11 a.m. Monday Mornings at the Museum, a gathering for caregivers, babies and kids five and under and the CB Museum. Snacks included. (every Monday)

• noon Scrabble Club at the Crested Butte Library. (every month on the first and third Monday)

•3 p.m. Senior Center offers Mahjong sessions for experienced players throughout the month at Oh Be Joyful Church. To participate, please contact Glo Cunningham at 970-901-1546. (every Monday)

• 5 p.m. Live music by Matt & Madeline Shugert at the billy barr.

•5 p.m. Jordan Argrett with RMBL speaks about the Subalpine Robinhoodism at the Center for the Arts.

•5:30 p.m. Après Jazz with Julian Young at the Center for the Arts.

• 6 p.m. Free Salsa Lessons at the Gunnison Library.

•6:30-8:30 p.m. Open table tennis in Jerry’s Gym at the Crested Butte Town Hall.

•7-8 p.m. Cultivating Hope Cancer Support Group, livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 3rd Monday)

•7-8 p.m. Conscious Caregivers Cancer Support Group, livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 1st Monday)

•7-8 p.m. Navigating Grief & Loss Bereavement Support Group, www.livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 2nd Monday)

•7:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: Favorite Big Book Reading at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

TUESDAY 10

•7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Mediation AA & Al-Anon at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•9 a.m. Socrates Café, a philosophical discussion group, at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535. (1st and 3rd Tuesdays)

•10 a.m. Storytime at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535.

•noon Closed AA meeting: Readings from Came to Believe at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•4 p.m. Après Ski: History of Crested Butte Ski Area at the Crested Butte Museum.

•4-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•5 p.m. State of the World Support Group upstairs at Townie Books. Questions, contact Kelly Jo Clark: jellykoclark@gmail.com. (every Tuesday)

• 5 p.m. Live music byTyler Hansen at the billy barr.

•6:30 p.m. Free screening of Sick Around the World at the Gunnison Library.

•6:30 p.m. Women’s AA Open Meeting QAS Parish Hall DOWNSTAIRS 401 Sopris Ave 970.349.5711

• 8 p.m. Adult pickup volleyball at the CBCS elementary school gym.

WEDNESDAY 11

•7:30 a.m. Crested Butte Rotary’s weekly speaker series in the Matchstick Lounge at the Elevation Hotel, Mt. Crested Butte. (2nd and 4th Wednesdays)

•9:30 a.m. Hit the Trails with the Gray Hares at the CB Nordic Center. Reserve a spot by calling Jerry Deverell at 970-765-6022. (every Wednesday)

•noon Closed AA meeting: 12 Step & 12 Tradition Study at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•2-3 p.m. Nicotine Anonymous for Young People meeting in the Young Life building next to Ace.

• 5 p.m. Live music by Jim Davidson at the billy barr.

•6:30-7:30 p.m. Al-Anon Meeting for families and friends of alcoholics in the back room of the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-6482.

• 7 p.m. Free screening of Sick Around the World at the CB Majestic Theatre.

• 7:30 p.m. Adult pickup basketball at Jerry’s gym.