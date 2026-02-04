Briefs: Gunnison County

By Katherine Nettles

TAPP and STOR appointees

Commissioners, acting as the Local Marketing District (LMD) board, appointed Noah Eckhart, Lindsay Beltchenko and Leora Wallace to the Tourism and Prosperity Partnership board of directors. There was some question as to the term lengths, which have historically been three years. The TAPP board has its own bylaws and TAPP director Andrew Sandstrom said those terms were under consideration for staggering, to prevent future turnover of several members at once.

Commissioners appointed John Hare and reappointed Hedda Peterson and Bruce (LB) Mullins to the Sustainable Tourism and Outdoor Recreation (STOR) Committee for regular, two-year terms. They also appointed Annamarie Meeuwsen for a two-year term as the county medical health officer.

Conservation easement near Raggeds Wilderness

Commissioners approved of a Gunnison Valley Land Preservation Fund grant agreement for Brush Creek Ranch which is donating a conservation easement to the Colorado West Land Trust on 492 acres along Highway 133 in northwestern Gunnison County adjacent to the Raggeds Wilderness Area. The amount requested is $118,340 to cover transaction costs.