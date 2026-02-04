Man arrested in recent drug bust

Potentially connected to juvenile’s exposure to illicit drugs

By Katherine Nettles

A man was arrested last week in Gunnison in a drug bust coordinated through the Gunnison Police Department (GPD) with assistance from several other supporting agencies. It was the result of an investigation related to a local middle-school aged student who had been exposed to an illicit drug.

Gunnison County resident Antelmo Baz Lopez was arrested during a traffic stop on Wednesday, January 28 after “a substantial quantity of illicit drugs” were found. A warrant was then served to search a nearby residence in Gunnison where additional drug paraphernalia was uncovered. No other arrests were made in connection to the circumstances.

The Gunnison Police Department had begun the investigation leading to Lopez’s arrest in December 2025, according to Gunnison Police chief Sam Costello.

“The traffic stop and subsequent warrant originated as a result of an investigation related to a middle-school aged student experiencing a medical emergency at the school due to the use of an illicit drug,” the police department said in a statement over the weekend. The young person was treated and released.

“The original event with the child at school occurred in December of 2025 at the middle school,” Costello said. “I am uncertain exactly what substance the young person was under the influence of, as it is protected medical information and any guess would be speculation.” Costello said the juvenile and their family was receiving support from the county’s juvenile services department, and that no other information regarding the juvenile could be shared to protect the youth and family involved. “The schools are engaging in a dialogue with students and parents about the potential presence and dangers of illicit drugs, which GPD is an active part of,” he said.

Costello said after the school incident, officers immediately began investigating the possible origins of the drugs.

“One of our officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle coming from the location we believe the drugs may have come from in the morning last Wednesday,” said Costello. “Mr. Baz Lopez was arrested during that traffic stop after officers found what we believe to be cocaine in Mr. Baz Lopez’s possession (that will, by process, need to be confirmed by the crime lab). Some of the substance was packaged for individual sale as well as a larger quantity not packaged as such.

“Following the [discovery of drugs], GPD with the assistance of the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Regional Drug Task Force, executed a related drug search warrant of a residence,” said Costello. That warrant was served the same evening, and the Montrose Police Department K-9 Team assisted in searching the residence. Additional drug paraphernalia was located, and Lopez was booked into the Gunnison County Detention Center on the charge of possession of controlled substance with the intent to sell and distribute.

Costello confirmed Lopez has subsequently been released from custody, and the Crested Butte News submitted an information request for further information including Lopez’s bail conditions and arraignment date, however they were not available prior to press time.

“This case highlights an on-going commitment to the safety of our community. GPD sincerely appreciates the support and assistance of the participating agencies. The investigation is ongoing,” said Costello.

The GPD requests that any information related to this matter be shared with the police department at (970) 641-8200.

Costello added, “I would simply recognize the hard work, which is still ongoing, of our whole team at the Gunnison Police Department, in interdicting drug activity, particularly that which involves our community’s young people. No illicit drug sales are okay but sales to minors are a distinct bright line. Also, I’d like to thank the schools and Gunnison County Family and Juvenile Services, who continues to step up to assist law enforcement in prevention and intervention with youth.”