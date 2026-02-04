Gunnison Valley Promise kicking in at Western, picking up tuition for local students

High school graduates from the Gunnison Valley will soon have a tuition-free path to a college degree.

Starting in the fall of 2026, anyone who graduates from Gunnison Watershed School District high schools or homeschools in Gunnison and Hinsdale counties will be eligible to attend Western Colorado University with tuition covered, thanks to a new program called the Gunnison Valley Promise.

The program, announced February 5 at the Colorado State Capitol, significantly reduces the financial barrier to higher education for local students and builds on Western’s investment in the success of the Gunnison Valley community.

“Western’s deep connection to the Gunnison Valley is undeniable, and the Gunnison Valley Promise is a reflection of the responsibility that comes with that; it’s a promise to the place we call home,” said Western’s president Brad Baca. “We’re investing in local students and, in doing so, we’re investing in the future of the community we serve.”

The Gunnison Valley Promise grew out of an effort by leaders from around the Gunnison Valley to marshal the region’s resources to grow and diversify its economy. The program was designed so that students who grow up in the valley can stay, learn and build their futures close to home.

To make the Gunnison Valley Promise a reality, Western has partnered with municipalities and private donors to raise $1.5 million toward the $4 million endowment needed to support the program.

“We’re excited about the great donor response,” said Baca, “and we continue to connect with individuals and entities who are passionate about higher education affordability and the Gunnison Valley.”

Once they’re accepted to Western, students will only need to fill out the FAFSA or CASFA financial aid form and apply for the Colorado College Opportunity Fund to be enrolled in the program. They’ll also apply to Earn to Learn, which provides an 8:1 match on an annual investment of $500 for qualifying students, yielding $4,500 per year for education-related expenses, including tuition, fees, books, transportation, housing and more.

“The Gunnison Valley Promise goes far beyond rewarding our local students,” said Gunnison Watershed School District superintendent Leslie Nichols. “It is truly a community-building vision that strengthens the valley by enabling our own kids to become leaders and creators of our collective future.”

For more information about the Gunnison Valley Promise, visit western.edu.