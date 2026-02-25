Crested Butte Elementary School hires new principal

Mandy Sheets to start this fall

By Kendra Walker

On the heels of selecting a new superintendent, the Gunnison Watershed School District has also announced the selection of a new Crested Butte Elementary School principal following principal Sally Hensley’s retirement.

Mandy Sheets will begin her new role with the school district this fall for the new school year. She comes from the Cherry Creek School District where she has been an elementary school principal for eight years, at Sunrise Elementary and Cimarron Elementary. She also served as an assistant principal for five years, was a teacher for seven years and holds a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction.

In an announcement to staff and families, GWSD superintendent Leslie Nichols shared, “I’m thrilled for the future of CBES and know that Mandy’s leadership will continue this school’s success – she will come alongside staff and community to learn what is working well to keep it going, and will bring her insights, energy, experience and expertise to make the CBES experience even stronger,” said Nichols. “Our phenomenal principal Sally Hensley will have time with Mandy for a wonderful, warm handoff of all the things that make CBES the fantastic school that it is.”

Hensley has been the CBES principal since 2013 and an educator for the Gunnison Watershed School District for more than 20 years. To hire Hensley’s replacement, Nichols worked with a team of CBES parents, teachers and staff, and gathered survey feedback from parents and staff regarding goals for the future of CBES.

According to Nichols, Sheets has spent extended periods of time in Crested Butte and is thrilled to relocate here and serve the students and families of this place that she loves.

“As a leader, my responsibility is to nurture this learning community – to build trust, honor diverse voices, and create the conditions where high-quality teaching and joyful learning thrive,” said Sheets. “My work is grounded in relationships, reflection, restorative practices, and the belief that when people feel safe, valued, and supported, they bring their best selves to the work. When we teach with joy, lead with heart, and learn together as a community, we create a school where every child can grow into who they are meant to be – and where the future feels full of promise.”