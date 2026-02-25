Dr. Beim represents Team USA at the Olympics

“Every encounter I had with these athletes was a highlight”

By Kendra Walker

Over the years, the Gunnison Valley has been represented by many talented athletes, coaches and physicians in the Olympic Games, and this year’s Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games were no exception. In addition to Cam Smith’s exciting run in ski mountaineering’s Olympic debut, local orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist Dr. Gloria Beim, MD once again provided her medical expertise and services for the 2026 Games in Italy.

Dr. Beim is no stranger to treating elite athletes, as she regularly works with professional teams and provides medical direction at top athletic events around the world. She is also no stranger to the Olympics, as she has provided her medical services for Team USA for numerous Olympic and Paralympic games, including in Athens, London, Sochi, Rio, PyeongChang, Tokyo, Beijing and Paris.

For this year’s Winter Games, Dr. Beim served as the head team physician for Team USA’s ski and snowboard freestyle teams. Those events took place in Livigno in the Italian Alps, which is where Dr. Beim was based during the games. “These games were interesting because they were so spread out all over Italy,” she told the Crested Butte News this week upon her return home. “I was lucky enough to be in Livigno – it was the best place to be, it was so incredibly beautiful.” She explains that the town is often referred to as “Little Tibet,” and it lives up to the name. “It was just stunning. I would be standing there watching the athletes run their course and be looking at this incredible mountain.”

Dr. Beim said she covered a lot of the big air events, including slopestyle, halfpipe, aerials, moguls and snowboardcross. She explained that each day was unique and different, helping athletes with illness or injuries. Sometimes she was on site for the events, at the clinic or driving athletes to the poly clinic for x-rays. “Sometimes I would cover multiple venues, I was often on the hill for eight to 10 hours,” she said.

The team had a sports medicine clinic in the athlete’s village, and in addition to her as the orthopedic surgeon, they had several doctors, massage therapists, a chiropractor and athletic trainer.

“It was a pretty small clinic and we were not a huge team, but we had everything we needed, and we were perfectly partnered up and we were all helping each other,” Dr. Beim said. “We were all there to support Team USA and treat and take care of anybody who needed it.”

Dr. Beim says there were 56 athletes based in Livigno, and a vast majority came through her clinic. “I saw athletes from all the different disciplines, and sometimes just in the village when I was grabbing a quick meal. The athletes were so fun to hang out with. To be on the scene and in the venues and milling around with the athletes and coaches, it was surreal,” she said.

When asked about some standout moments and highlights from her time in Italy, Dr. Beim said it’s difficult to pick any specific moment. “I have so many, every day was a highlight. Every encounter I had with these athletes was a highlight. They’re the best in the world. To hang out with them in the clinic and treat them, talk to them and learn about where they’re from and their hopes and dreams. It was an honor to work with them. They’re all so humble and grateful to be there.”

Dr. Beim also said her family had the opportunity to come and she enjoyed watching some events with them and getting to share those memories together. She recalls a memorable dinner out in the town with her family, “About 30 guys walked in wearing these cool Italian mountain outfits, they had tubas and instruments and they all started singing. They had me and my family sing with them and it was so fun mingling with the locals!”

Dr. Beim especially enjoyed her encounters with the locals because she spent months leading up to the Olympics learning Italian. “I made friends everywhere I went because I spoke the language. A lot of people spoke English there, but a lot of people in the medical facilities didn’t,” she said. “Before every Olympics I go to, I try to learn the language. I’ve learned three different Asian languages, Portuguese, Russian, French, Italian.”

In addition to learning languages, Dr. Beim has another skill up her sleeve – balloon animals. “I made balloon animals for the athletes. They loved the balloons!”

Dr. Beim also noted just how impressive the big air competitions were to watch in person. “I’ve never seen anything like it. You can’t tell how big they are going on TV. Every year they get bigger and bigger. Watching these guys do all these tricks is beyond logic,” she said. “I learned a lot more about the terminology and what their tricks are called. So now when I’m treating athletes here that are pulling those tricks, I know a little more about what they are talking about,” she laughs.

Ultimately, Dr. Beim expressed how honored she is to represent the Gunnison Valley and the United States. “That’s a big deal I get to do that and I’m so proud to represent our country. There’s something very, very special about the Olympic Games, there’s nothing like it. You can feel it – there’s a special energy in the air no matter where you go.”

She continues, “Every Olympics and Paralympics I’ve been to has been completely different and special. I really can’t pick a favorite. Each one is unique, and unique to the athletes and the different sports and the locals and the host countries. I’m so blown away I’ve gotten to go to so many. Hopefully I’ll get to go to the next ones in L.A… I’m not presuming I’ll go, but I told the head guys there that if I get to go, I’m learning the language!”