Gunnison Police investigating accidental death of young boy

Focus on supporting those impacted

By Katherine Nettles

The Gunnison Valley was struck a hard blow last week with devastating news that a young boy passed away in his home in Gunnison. The incident occurred in the morning on Wednesday, February 4, and resulted in the death of seven-year-old Leelan Lokie, who was a second grader at Gunnison Elementary School. Out of consideration for the family, responders and all others involved or impacted, many details are being withheld for the moment while an investigation is underway. Meanwhile, an outpouring of support for the family and friends remains in focus.

Gunnison City manager Amanda Wilson shared the following statement with the Crested Butte News on Monday: “The City of Gunnison can confirm the death of a young child on February 4. This was a tragic incident that has been extremely difficult for the family, first responders and our community as a whole. The loss of a child in his home is a deeply private matter, and the details are difficult to communicate and even harder to hear.

“In accordance with city policy, the matter remains under active investigation, which means the information the city is able to share is currently limited as not all facts have been fully confirmed. We want to acknowledge and commend all who responded that day, and especially thank our officers who were first on scene,” continued Wilson. “During the response, one Gunnison Police Department officer discharged their firearm, firing a single shot to stop a dog in an effort to protect the child. The child was not harmed by this action. A second law enforcement officer immediately began performing CPR on the child until paramedics arrived.

“Out of sincere respect for the family, this will be the city’s only release of information until the investigation is complete. Our hearts remain with all who are carrying the weight of this loss,” Wilson concluded.

Western Colorado University (WCU) dean of students Gary Pierson has been designated as a point of contact by Leelan’s family, and he spoke with the Crested Butte News on Tuesday afternoon. Pierson described Leelan’s mother, Kirky, as a close member of the WCU community and personal friend.

“I have known Kirky since she started as a freshman at Western and she has been like a daughter to me throughout the years,” says Pierson. He described a close connection to Kirky’s sister Sara, who also attended Western, and their parents as well.

Pierson could not share any details of the accident but described it as “incredibly heart-breaking and really tragic.”

A fundraiser for the family was created the day after the incident and had, as of press time, raised more than $125,000 to aid the mother and Leelan’s older brother who both survived the incident. Financial support will, among other things, help the family find a new home and to focus on “grieving and healing.”

“Kirky’s got a long road ahead of her—for her and her son,” said Pierson.

Pierson shared that WCU had a support group planned for faculty and staff on Wednesday, February 11. “It hits close to home, because Kirky went to school here and also worked here,” he said. He was also aware of the Gunnison School District having started to implement a support and communication plan within the elementary and/or middle school in Gunnison beginning on Monday for Leelan’s classmates and school staff.

Pierson said that the financial contributions, the meals, offers of housing and general support from the community have been instrumental over the past week.

“How the community has responded has blown me away,” said Pierson. “I know the power of our community is in being so close knit, but when we have a loss like this it cuts pretty deep,” he said. “I don’t know that many places can replicate the kind of community that we have here.”

More information about the fundraiser can be found at https://gofund.me/636c85ebf.