Briefs: Court

By Katherine Nettles

Initial hearing held on City Market shooting

The 22-year-old man charged with third degree assault for shooting another man during a dispute in Gunnison last month appeared in Gunnison County court this week. Naji Wedderburn, allegedly involved in a dispute at the gas pumps at the City Market in Gunnison on January 23, was arrested after reports that he had proceeded to shoot one of the others involved. Wedderburn was released from Gunnison County Jail on January 24 on $60,000 bond and attended his initial court hearing in person on February 10.

Wedderburn waived his right to a preliminary hearing at that time. He was informed of protection orders in place prohibiting his contact with the others involved in the City Market incident, and his request to be able to leave the state of Colorado was granted. His attorney stated that Wedderburn has ties to the area, has a presumption of self-defense and that he had no prior history of criminal charges. His case has been bound over to district court and arraignment is scheduled for February 26 at 2 p.m.