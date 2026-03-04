Boys’ basketball qualify for 2A state tournament

Win two of last three to reach post-season

By Than Acuff

After falling to the Sierra Grande Panthers in the opening game of the league tournament on Tuesday, February 24, the Crested Butte Titans boys’ basketball team won their next two to bump up their state 2A ranking and qualify for the first round of the state tournament.

“What a week,” says coach Mike Bacani.

Sierra Grande would be a tough opener as they came into the game against the Titans 16-4 and are one of the top 1A teams in the state.

The Titans took a quick 7-4 lead to start but when the Panthers busted out their press, they built a 30-14 lead by halftime and continued to push to take down the Titans 50-27. Owen Pugh led the team with 13 points.

“Their press gave us fits, we didn’t handle it well,” says Bacani.

That had the Titans’ backs against the wall with two more games to play as two wins would most likely put them in the state tournament, but one loss could mean the end of their season.

So, the team returned to the road on Thursday, February 26 to play the Trinidad Miners, a team they had lost to earlier in the season 44-42.

“We should have won that one, so I made sure to remind the boys of that,” says Bacani. “We went down there to take care of business.”

Points from Pugh and John Mitchell helped pace the Titans to a 9-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. Pugh then hit a three-pointer in the second quarter and with the Titans clamped down defensively, they built a 21-11 lead by halftime. Bacani reminded the team of their defensive roles at halftime and the Titans stepped on the court in the third quarter to remain in control starting with another three-pointer from Pugh.

“Owen has been in a groove the last month,” says Bacani.

Isaac Jennings continued his efforts at the top of the Titans defense to disrupt the Miners guards and by the end of the third quarter, Crested Butte was up 30-16.

“We came out strong defensively and only gave up five points,” says Bacani.

The two teams played evenly through the fourth quarter and when Trinidad started fouling in a last attempt to climb back into the game, the Titans hit the needed free throws to finish with a 40-27 win. Pugh led the team again with 14 points followed by Blake Bacani with eight, including shooting six for seven from the free throw line. Mitchell, Tyus Fischer and Bennett Crabtree each grabbed six rebounds.

“We kept them at bay the whole game and closed it out,” says Bacani.

Crested Butte returned to the road on Saturday, February 28 for their final game of the league tournament and a chance to secure their state tournament bid. It just so happens it would be another game against a team they had lost to earlier in the season, the Center Vikings.

“It was a revenge tour for us,” says Bacani. “We knew a victory would get us in and that was the focus and goal.”

Things started out unsettled for Crested Butte against the Vikings as they quickly fell behind 10-0. Bacani used two timeouts and turned to his bench to stem the tide and Mason Colucci and Beck Kurak both gave the Titans some key defensive minutes allowing Crested Butte to pull within five by the end of the quarter.

“We were sleepwalking through it,” says Bacani. “Beck and Mason came off the bench to give us a defensive spark.”

But Center wasn’t giving in, and they held onto a 20-14 lead heading into halftime. Following some stern words from the coaching staff at halftime, Crested Butte came out and took over the game. They opened the third quarter with a basket and while Center held on for a 24-17 lead partway through the third, Crested Butte started firing with tough defense and points coming from four different players for a 9-1 run to go up 26-25 by the end of the third.

“Once again our third quarter was strong,” says Bacani.

Blake then caught fire in the fourth just like he had against Center earlier in the season. Blake hit two three-pointers and stole the ball for a bucket and foul completing the three-point play to push the Titans out front by seven points. Meanwhile, the Titans team defense continued their efforts, and they sealed the 43-39 win. Pugh led the team with 14 points while Bacani scored nine and Mitchell seven.

“We played stingy defense and never let anyone on their side get comfortable,” says Bacani.

The Titans head into the state tournament the 30th seed and will face third-ranked Heritage Christian on Friday, March 6 at 4:30 p.m. in Fort Collins. The game will be streamed live on nfhsnetwork.com.

“We’re going to have to be solid defensively and take care of the ball on offense,” says Bacani. “They average 61 points per game, and we only give up 40 points per game so it’s definitely going to be a test of wills. Can they score 60 or can we hold them to 40.”