CBMR optimistic on spring break snow conditions

Still on track for April 5 closing day

By Kendra Walker

With spring break conditions leaning more toward sun than snow this season, Crested Butte Mountain Resort (CBMR) is prioritizing terrain maintenance and working to keep as much of the mountain open as conditions allow as temperatures climb this week.

CBMR currently has a 48-inch base, with 121 inches for the season. CBMR reports an average snowfall of 236 inches. According to CBMR communications manager Katie Lyons, the mountain operations team evaluates conditions across the mountain every day.

“Our teams monitor mountain conditions throughout the day and across the resort to make informed decisions about grooming, terrain access and snow management. By continually assessing where snow is holding well and where additional attention is needed, we’re able to prioritize grooming and operations in a way that keeps runs as skiable, enjoyable and safe as possible,” she said.

She continued, “Our focus is always on providing skiers and riders with a fun, memorable and safe experience at CBMR. As we head into the weekend, our teams will continue evaluating terrain and keeping as much open as conditions safely allow. Our terrain openings and closures are always guided by safety and snow coverage, and we’ll continue adjusting operations as needed to ensure guests have the best possible experience on the mountain.”

Lyons explained that the work that goes into maintaining good mountain conditions during the warmer spring periods really begins at the beginning of the season.

“While our mountain operations team can’t control the weather or temperatures, we focus heavily on building a strong, durable snow base that can carry us through the entire season. During the colder months of fall and early winter, CBMR prioritizes snowmaking on key terrain pods and connector trails and waits to open terrain until it has an adequate snow depth,” she said. “These efforts help us maintain quality coverage and keep terrain across the mountain accessible as we move into spring.”

And despite the low-tide winter that hit the Gunnison Valley this season, the soft and slushy groomed runs still make for some fun turns this time of year. “Spring can be a fantastic time to be on the mountain, so we’re encouraging guests to embrace the sunshine, enjoy soft afternoon turns and take advantage of the unique energy that comes with spring skiing,” said Lyons.

Lyons reminds skiers and riders to come prepared for the spring conditions. “Guests should wear plenty of sunscreen, stay hydrated and be mindful that melting snow and the spring freeze-thaw cycle can lead to variable conditions throughout the day. Morning conditions often start firm after an overnight freeze, with snow softening as temperatures warm. This is a great time of year to enjoy relaxed mornings before hitting the resort to give the snow some time to soften,” she said. “As always, guests are encouraged to ski and ride within their abilities, stay aware of changing conditions and enjoy the sunshine and relaxed spring atmosphere of the resort.”

CBMR’s target closing date is Sunday, April 5, and Lyons said the mountain ops team is tracking conditions daily and feeling good about the last few weeks of spring operations. “We will be sure to share updates if anything changes,” she said.

The mountain is hosting several more events throughout the remainder of the season, including an after-hours après-ski event at Uley’s Cabin on March 20, live music at Butte 66 on March 21, the Al Johnson race on March 29 and the Pond Skim scheduled for April 4, weather and conditions permitting.

Lyons also shared that CBMR plans to once again offer post-season uphill access following the resort closure this spring. “We’re still working on some of the details, but we’ll be excited to offer this option to our enthusiastic uphill community again in 2026, weather and conditions permitting,” she said. “We’re hoping to announce route information and when this access will begin over the next couple weeks. Anyone hoping to learn more can stay tuned to our website and social media channels.”