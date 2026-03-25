Community Calendar Thursday, March 26–Wednesday, April 1

THURSDAY 26

•4-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

• 5 p.m. Live music by Casey Falter at the billy barr.

• 6 p.m. Live music by LVDY at the CB Mountain Theatre.

•6:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: 11 Step Meditation at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•8:15 p.m. Ecstatic Dance every first and third Thursday of the month in the Pump Room. $5 donation.

FRIDAY 27

• 9:30 a.m. Free T’ai Chi at CB Town Hall lower level for experienced practitioners.

•10:30 a.m. Free T’ai Chi at CB Town Hall lower level for beginner practitioners.

•noon Open AA meeting: Readings from Living Sober at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•Noon-2 p.m. Oh Be Joyful hosts a Mountain Mamas meeting at 625 Maroon Avenue. Contact Kelsey Weaver at kweaver@gvh-colorado.org or 970-648-7071 for info.

• 3 p.m. Live music by DJ Mijo at Jose’s patio.

• 5 p.m. Live music by Bill Dowell at the billy barr.

• 5:30 p.m. Live music by Bill McKay at Kocheavar’s.

•5:30 p.m. The Crested Butte Museum Yurt Dinner evening’s festivities will be relocated to the Crested Butte Museum at 331 Elk Avenue. The night will feature a walking tour followed by dinner prepared by Chef Matt Santor with stories from our guest speakers: Sherrie Vandervort and Denis Hall.

• 6 p.m. KBUT’s Disco Inferno at the Center for the Arts (all ages).

•6 p.m. Firebird Theatre’s Death of the Author Auditions at Gunnison Arts Center. Blue Box Theatre, 102 S. Main Street, Gunnison, CO 81230.

• 7 p.m. Live music by Arkansauce at Zuni West Brewing.

• 9 p.m. KBUT’s Disco Inferno at the Center for the Arts (21+).

SATURDAY 28

•7:30 a.m. Open AA Big Book Study UCC Church 4th and Maroon 970.349.5711

•10 a.m. Eggstravaganza at the Gunnison Valley Hospital.

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10:30 a.m.-noon St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

• 1 p.m. March Meltdown party at Jose.

• 2 p.m. No Kings March at Main Street and Spencer in Gunnison.

• 5 p.m. Live music by Scott Stewart at the billy barr.

• 6 p.m. Live music by Highlife at Zuni West Brewing.

• 6:30 p.m. Farm & Garden Poetry Slam at the Gunnison Arts Center.

• Midnight Grand Traverse starts at CBCS.

SUNDAY 29

• 11 a.m. Palm Sunday. All Saints in the Mountains Eucharist Service. Meet at UCC.

•Noon Al Johnson Telemark Race at the Mt. Crested Butte Ski Resort.

• 3 p.m. Live music by DJ Mijo at Jose’s patio.

•6 p.m. AA Open Meeting Big Book reading at UCC Church 4th and Maroon 970-349-5711

MONDAY 30

•10-11 a.m. Monday Mornings at the Museum, a gathering for caregivers, babies and kids five and under and the CB Museum. Snacks included. (every Monday)

• noon Scrabble Club at the Crested Butte Library. (every month on the first and third Monday)

•6:30-8:30 p.m. Open table tennis in Jerry’s Gym at the Crested Butte Town Hall.

•7-8 p.m. Cultivating Hope Cancer Support Group, livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 3rd Monday)

•7-8 p.m. Conscious Caregivers Cancer Support Group, livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 1st Monday)

•7-8 p.m. Navigating Grief & Loss Bereavement Support Group, www.livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 2nd Monday)

•7:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: Favorite Big Book Reading at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

TUESDAY 31

•7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Mediation AA & Al-Anon at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•9 a.m. Socrates Café, a philosophical discussion group, at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535. (1st and 3rd Tuesdays)

•10 a.m. Storytime at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535.

•noon Closed AA meeting: Readings from Came to Believe at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

• 4 p.m. Weekly game nights at Anthracite Lounge.

•4-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•5 p.m. State of the World Support Group upstairs at Townie Books. Questions, contact Kelly Jo Clark: jellykoclark@gmail.com. (every Tuesday)

•6:30 p.m. Women’s Open AA Meeting @ Oh Be Joyful Church Upstairs 970-349-5711

• 8 p.m. Adult pickup volleyball at the CBCS elementary school gym.

WEDNESDAY 1

•7:30 a.m. Crested Butte Rotary’s weekly speaker series in the Matchstick Lounge at the Elevation Hotel, Mt. Crested Butte. (2nd and 4th Wednesdays)

•10 a.m. Hit the Trails with skis on with the Gray Hares and CB Seniors. Reserve a spot by calling Jerry Deverell at 970-765-6022. (every Wednesday)

•noon Closed AA meeting: 12 Step & 12 Tradition Study at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•2-3 p.m. Nicotine Anonymous for Young People meeting in the Young Life building next to Ace.

• 6 p.m. Flauschink celebration at the Crested Butte Muesum.

•6:30 p.m. Men’s AA meeting at Sunset Hall CB South

•6:30-7:30 p.m. Al-Anon Meeting for families and friends of alcoholics in the back room of the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-6482.

• 7:30 p.m. Adult pickup basketball at Jerry’s gym.