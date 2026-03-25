Briefs: Crested Butte

By Mark Reaman

Red Lady Roundabout pricier than first estimated

The Red Lady Roundabout is getting more expensive from its original estimated price. Initially estimated two years ago to cost $3.2 million, the most recent estimate has it coming in at just over $5 million. That includes a 15% contingency. The hope is that the cost will come down as more details are developed and the hope is also to coordinate with the county’s Brush Creek roundabout to implement some efficiencies.

Parklet apps coming due

Summer parklet applications have been released with a submission date of April 1. Parklets are scheduled to be installed on June 16 and removed by October 6. Depending on the number of applications received this year, staff may need to order additional parklet infrastructure such as fencing to accommodate increased participation.