Briefs: RTA

By Katherine Nettles

CDOT contract for more Bustang service to Denver

The RTA is now in agreement with CDOT to contribute $143,000 to a second daily Bustang bus between Denver and Crested Butte. The contract was previously approved by the board, and executive director Scott Truex will sign and execute the contract once it is finalized, with the option for additional years of service.

Board appointments

The previous RTA board appointments will continue in 2026, with Matt Schwartz as the chair of the board, Liz Smith as vice-chair, Laura Puckett Daniels as treasurer and Diego Plata as secretary.

Ridership down in winters

The 2025 bus summary report showed that ridership was down from 2024 by 5.7%, and Truex said he believed it was due to early winter snowfall deficits because the decline was in the winter months. Truex said there continues to be record ridership in summers.

He also noted that 2025 ridership remained double-digits higher than in 2023 and 2022 and 113% higher than 2021. The RTA carried its three millionth passenger in December.

Buses

The RTA has received three new buses, two grant-funded and one locally funded, and all are in service. Two more grant-funded buses are scheduled for delivery in early March.

Truex shared that the RTA was awarded $1.5 million in congressionally directed spending for 2026 to purchase two new expansion buses, meaning they will expand service. “I expect to receive these coaches in 2027,” said Truex.

The RTA has received $730,000 in other funds to purchase three smaller buses this year.