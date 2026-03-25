Major Beckwith construction begins this fall in Mt. CB

Will include one-year building closure

By Kendra Walker

The Elevation Hotel and Spa continues to prepare for its upcoming renovation project and rebranding into The Beckwith. While construction was previously slated to begin this spring following the end of the ski season, the timeline has been pushed back to later this year with an anticipated one-year closure to accommodate the major interior renovations.

According to Nick Klaus of WoodHouse, which acquired the Elevation in August 2022, the hotel will stay open this spring and summer with back-of-house construction slated to begin in June. The building will close September 1 to begin the major interior work and will remain closed through next winter 26/27 and summer of 2027. Klaus said the goal is to complete the renovations and reopen by fall of 2027.

“We’re excited about this major long-term investment for the base area, it’s been long overdue. It’s going to improve the overall experience significantly,” he said. “In order to execute with the quality we wanted, the closure is necessary. It will create some disruption in the short-term, but I think it will have a positive impact long-term and be well worth it for the base area.”

Klaus said they are still working with the general contractor on the plan and are exploring potential options to keep some of the public spaces open during construction next year. He noted that details around the closure and timeline could change. “We’re doing everything we can to not be too disruptive. Maintaining those public spaces is also important to us, so we’re exploring all options,” he said.

Along with hotel bookings, public amenities such as Matchstick Lounge, José, billy barr and the membership gym will remain open through August 2026.

The Beckwith remodel includes both interior and exterior upgrades, the addition of 49 new for-sale residential units, new food and beverage offerings, private social club and lockers through Club Beck, valet parking, concierge, restaurant and lounge and hot tub terrace.

Klaus said the Matchstick Lounge will remain and they plan to expand the lobby’s billy barr. The José restaurant and patio will be re-concepted into a casual alpine bistro complete with a new entertainment stage area.

The new residences will be re-platted within the existing footprint and there will be approximately 114 hotel guest rooms. Pre-construction pricing for the one, two, three and four-bedroom units starts at $1.4 million, and Klaus said four are currently under contract.

Following the renovations, Klaus also said they plan to maintain some workforce housing in the building and are exploring several other off-site options for additional employee housing.

Klaus said the Elevation will remain open this spring during the off-season, with several upcoming events before the Crested Butte Mountain Resort lifts stop spinning. Matchstick Productions is hosting its free end-of-season March Meltdown Party at the José patio on Saturday, March 28 from 1 to 6 p.m., benefitting the Crested Butte Avalanche Center and featuring performances by Shakedown Family Band and Mountain Jam. Klaus said José will also have DJs spinning tunes for CBMR’s closing weekend.