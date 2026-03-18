Gunnison County Briefs

Hartman Castle designated historic

Gunnison County commissioners unanimously approved the Hartman Castle for designation as an official historic landmark, which will make it easier for interested parties to secure grant funding. The Hartman Castle Preservation Corporation is pursuing fundraising opportunities to purchase the property from its current owners to preserve it.

Crystal townsite buildings designated historic

Stuart Gillespie, the owner of several historic buildings within the former Crystal townsite near Marble, also requested historic landmark designation for his properties. The request was for six buildings, which include four miners’ cabins, a former general store/post office and the former Crystal Club dance hall/saloon, all built in the 19th century.

Commissioners approved the application unanimously after a brief discussion of the designation’s implications for the applicant requesting to make future land use changes. Gillespie had previously shared his vision in 2021 to develop just over 750 acres in Crystal for a high-end resort there, along with his business partner. However, no application has been submitted. “These buildings help to tell the heritage story of this fascinating and beautiful corner of Gunnison County,” according to a county staff report recommending the approval. The Gunnison County Historic Preservation Commission also voted to approve the application, which commissioners did unanimously.

WUI revisited

Commissioners revisited the new state wildland urban interface (WUI) codes compared with the county’s; a few adjustments were made to align with the state codes. The adjustments mostly related to what triggers changes to defensible space and hardening zone standards for landscaping, and to using less combustible exterior building materials. Gunnison County has opted to apply the code to all land parcels and not exempt 35-acre parcels as the state has done. Commissioners approved the changes unanimously and implementation will take effect June 3.

Comments to BOR

Commissioners approved a letter to the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) regarding the Draft Final Environmental Impact Study for post 2026 operational guidelines at Lake Mead and Lake Powell. The letter expressed several concerns and opposing perspectives to the BOR’s study.

Joining Colorado Communities for Climate Action

Gunnison County has joined the Colorado Communities for Climate Action (CC4CA), a coalition of state municipalities and counties that advocate for federal and state policies to protect the climate, reduce air pollution and support clean energy. Commissioners received a presentation from a CC4C representative earlier this year.

Talking legislation

Commissioners spent more than an hour on March 3 reviewing several legislative proposals at the state level and considered taking a position on some of them. Some of the proposals are supported by Colorado Counties, Inc (CCI), specific counties and other entities. Topics included law enforcement protocols, solar panel allowances for residential properties, prohibiting data center development, inspecting detention centers and managing energy sources.

Smith and Puckett Daniels advocated for several of them, or for parts of them, however commissioners did not find consensus to officially advocate. In most cases, other commissioners noted various pitfalls and burdens that would fall on local government, or county attorney Matthew Hoyt noted legal issues with liability, enforcement or costs. “These issues are complex,” acknowledged Smith of the state legislative process and sorting out various details of each proposal. Puckett Daniels said she would pursue some proposals, or portions of them, as an individual and not as a board representative.