Recent moose encounters add excitement at CBMR

Remain calm, give the moose plenty of distance

By Kendra Walker

A recent video circulating on social media showing a skier getting a little too close for comfort to two moose at Crested Butte Mountain Resort is one of several reported moose encounters on the mountain over the past couple of weeks.

The Crested Butte News reached out to Crested Butte Mountain Resort to see if these moose sightings and run-ins are higher than usual.

“We don’t formally track moose sightings, but we’ve seen them in various areas around the resort this season. Moose presence is normal, as Crested Butte Mountain Resort operates within their natural habitat,” said CBMR communications manager Katie Lyons. “Moose habitats span several square miles, well beyond resort boundaries, so we don’t have an exact count. Their presence in the area is typical for this time of year.”

Lyons also noted that CBMR respects that this is the moose’s natural habitat. “Guest safety is always our top priority. We have no operational concerns at this time and will continue to monitor conditions to ensure a safe experience. If a moose is observed in an area that could pose a risk, we may temporarily close that terrain.”

For those worried about encountering a moose while at the resort, respect is key. “Following guidance from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, guests should give moose plenty of space and wait for the animal to move along before proceeding on their desired route. If encountered at close range, guests should remain calm, slowly create distance, and place a large object such as a tree or rock between themselves and the animal.

“While enjoying a ski day at CBMR, it’s important to remember that we’re in a natural environment shared with a variety of wildlife, from finches, to pine martens, to foxes and even moose,” she concluded. “If you encounter wildlife within resort boundaries, it’s important to respect and observe them from a safe distance, regardless of species or size, just as you would if you encountered them in the backcountry.”