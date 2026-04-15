Briefs: Crested Butte

By Mark Reaman

Sales tax drops big in February

As might be expected in a lean snow season, February sales tax revenues in Crested Butte were off from 2025. Revenues came in 9.4% below the same month last year. Every category except e-commerce saw a decline. “There was a lot of red in the sales tax report this month,” acknowledged town manager Dara MacDonald. “We expect March to be similar but there are no alarms yet.” For the year, sales tax is off 8.9%.

Public hearing on Clark’s liquor license

The Colorado Department of Revenue issued a stipulation on March 5 to Clark’s Market regarding a violation of their liquor license because of a display with alcoholic beverages adjacent to candy in January. According to Lynelle Stanford’s town clerk report to the council, Clark’s agreed to the stipulation and paid a fine of $2,575. “Due to this, and the prior violation last summer, a public hearing will be required prior to renewal of the town’s liquor license with Clark’s which expires July 4. The public hearing will be scheduled for the June 1 town council meeting.”

Water rationing in the future this summer?

In her report to the council, MacDonald said that given the lack of snowpack along with warm temperatures this past winter, town staff “has initiated internal conversations around water dependent municipal operations, water supply and possible restrictions on water use in the coming (summer) season.”

Mineral Point just goes on and on and on…

Given a series of problems and delays with the Mineral Point workforce housing project in town, the council was assured by staff it will eventually be rented out to qualified locals, and the buildings will meet code when finished. It was originally scheduled to have been rented last fall. Mayor Ian Billick noted that given not just this affordable housing project, but others in the North Valley that experienced major issues, next time council should include in the discussion the benefits of choosing qualified general contractors from the North Valley versus those from out of county.