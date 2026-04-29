Briefs: Crested Butte

By Mark Reaman

Potential measures to deal with drought and fire this summer

In her April 20 report to the council, town manager Dara MacDonald said staff had begun planning for a severe drought this summer. She said considerations include additional restrictions to outdoor watering, consideration of increases in pricing tiers for large residential water consumers, and planning for a possible temporary diversion from the Slate River should Coal Creek (the town’s drinking water supply) be compromised by fire. She said town will come up with a preliminary design for a Slate River water delivery system and the filing of a substitute water supply plan for the town’s Slate River water rights.

Working to maintain street maintenance plan

The town’s public works department is planning a $1.5 million mill and overlay project on portions of town streets this summer. According to a report to the council, recent core samples of the asphalt show many areas where the asphalt is less than 3-inches thick. Mill and overlay maintenance usually requires asphalt that is at least four-inches thick. The town and its engineers are now working “to refine the scope of work to ensure the town achieves a lasting overlay solution.”